trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

Company News

Company News

People

Shows & Events

People

submit your news email newsletter

Company News

Global DMC Partners Offers Event Tech Solutions Through Giant iTab

Tweet 2/2/2017

Global DMC Partners, the largest global network of Destination Management Companies (DMCs), and Giant iTab, the award-winning touchscreen solution for digital engagement at events, announce a new strategic partnership. Global DMC Partners will now offer Giant iTab solutions as an additional global event service designed to facilitate attendee interaction and engagement at events worldwide.



Built on the revolution in smart phone and tablet technology, Giant iTab takes existing client content and replicates it on a Giant Touchscreen with all the iconic design, gesture controls, and user benefits of the popular hand held devices of today. Clients can use the solutions to bring together all their marketing and promotional elements into one seamless, multi-channel digital presentation. Giant iTab’s solutions are available to rent worldwide in a combination of types and sizes and come with full installation and support service.



Mark Jones, Founder MD of Giant iTab, states, “We are delighted to be working with Global DMC Partners to offer our event technology as part of their portfolio to help create enhanced visitor experiences and provide event information in an engaging and intuitive way.”



Meeting planners can use Giant iTab’s digital solutions to display event show guides, floor plans, agendas, attendee lists, speaker information, visitor check-in, collect customer feedback, social media feeds, and much more.



Catherine Chaulet, President of Global DMC Partners, says, “Giant iTab’s model fits perfectly with ours in that they can service clients and meetings all over the world. Technology and events now go hand-in-hand, and we are proud to offer their cutting-edge technology on a global basis to our worldwide client base.”



Giant iTab’s head office is in London, England, and they provide their solutions worldwide through their London office and their U.S.-based partners.





About Global DMC Partners

Global DMC Partners is the largest global network of independent destination management companies and sales advisors offering meeting professionals one worldwide solution for total event success. The network has exclusive partnerships with more than 65 Destination Management Companies (DMCs) that represent over 500 destinations around the globe. Each DMC provides an unparalleled level of creativity and commitment to clients by promising to deliver one-of-a-kind programs under a singular standard of excellence. Thanks to a global team with decades of experience and a passion for the industry, clients can centralize everything from DMC communication to DMC spend through one dedicated Global DMC Sales Advisor. For more information, including a complete listing of destinations in the Global DMC Partners network, please visit us online at



About Giant iTab

The Giant iTab is an award-winning touchscreen solution which takes any digital content, including Apps, brochures and websites, and presents it in the ‘familiar’ and ‘easy to use’ format of Giant Smartphones or Tablets. They are available to rent worldwide in a combination of types and sizes and come with a full installation and support service, perfect for conference planners and event professionals looking to offer more interaction, engagement and information for visitors at their events.





Contact:

erind@globaldmcpartners.com









Global DMC Partners, the largest global network of Destination Management Companies (DMCs), and Giant iTab, the award-winning touchscreen solution for digital engagement at events, announce a new strategic partnership. Global DMC Partners will now offer Giant iTab solutions as an additional global event service designed to facilitate attendee interaction and engagement at events worldwide.Built on the revolution in smart phone and tablet technology, Giant iTab takes existing client content and replicates it on a Giant Touchscreen with all the iconic design, gesture controls, and user benefits of the popular hand held devices of today. Clients can use the solutions to bring together all their marketing and promotional elements into one seamless, multi-channel digital presentation. Giant iTab’s solutions are available to rent worldwide in a combination of types and sizes and come with full installation and support service.Mark Jones, Founder MD of Giant iTab, states, “We are delighted to be working with Global DMC Partners to offer our event technology as part of their portfolio to help create enhanced visitor experiences and provide event information in an engaging and intuitive way.”Meeting planners can use Giant iTab’s digital solutions to display event show guides, floor plans, agendas, attendee lists, speaker information, visitor check-in, collect customer feedback, social media feeds, and much more.Catherine Chaulet, President of Global DMC Partners, says, “Giant iTab’s model fits perfectly with ours in that they can service clients and meetings all over the world. Technology and events now go hand-in-hand, and we are proud to offer their cutting-edge technology on a global basis to our worldwide client base.”Giant iTab’s head office is in London, England, and they provide their solutions worldwide through their London office and their U.S.-based partners.About Global DMC PartnersGlobal DMC Partners is the largest global network of independent destination management companies and sales advisors offering meeting professionals one worldwide solution for total event success. The network has exclusive partnerships with more than 65 Destination Management Companies (DMCs) that represent over 500 destinations around the globe. Each DMC provides an unparalleled level of creativity and commitment to clients by promising to deliver one-of-a-kind programs under a singular standard of excellence. Thanks to a global team with decades of experience and a passion for the industry, clients can centralize everything from DMC communication to DMC spend through one dedicated Global DMC Sales Advisor. For more information, including a complete listing of destinations in the Global DMC Partners network, please visit us online at www.globaldmcpartners.com About Giant iTabThe Giant iTab is an award-winning touchscreen solution which takes any digital content, including Apps, brochures and websites, and presents it in the ‘familiar’ and ‘easy to use’ format of Giant Smartphones or Tablets. They are available to rent worldwide in a combination of types and sizes and come with a full installation and support service, perfect for conference planners and event professionals looking to offer more interaction, engagement and information for visitors at their events. Tweet



