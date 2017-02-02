|
|
|
|
|
Shows & Events
AdRail USA Installs Escalator Handrail Sponsorship at CES for Analog
2/2/2017
Adrail USA™ continues to place brands in the hands of Consumers in national key locations such as convention centers, airports and malls.
At the recent 2017 CES (Consumer Electronic Show), AdRail USA™ installed an escalator handrail sponsorship for Analog, a world leader in the design and manufacture of Analog, mixed signal, and DSP integrated circuits used in all types of electronic equipment. The Adrail USA™ campaign was installed on the escalators leading up to the busy Monorail Station at the Las Vegas Convention Center, where CES was staged.
"Adding AdRail USA™ to our advertising inventory was a no brainer, a win-win," said Heather Abel, Strategic Partnership Manager, Las Vegas Monorail Company. "Our advertisers were blown away with the quality and accessibility, our maintenance team is happy to be working with experts who go above and beyond, and our riders were wowed by the visuals! Glad to have AdRail USA™ on board!"
The creative interplay between the cars driving up the escalator handrails drew lots of attention and got the client the exposure they needed to stand out from the crowd!
The CES event drew over 150,000 people from around the world which delivered a direct hands on engagement for Analog and a memorable experience for the attendees.
For more information go to www.adrailusa.com.
Contact:
gianni@adrailusa.com
|
|
|
