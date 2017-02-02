WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
Company News
Women Business Enterprise Grants Holman the Title of Certified Diverse Supplier
2/2/2017
Women Business Enterprise has certified Holman to be a Diverse Supplier.

"This designation is truly an honour for the Holman team as we pride ourselves in being a diverse workplace with a diverse mindset," said Sakina Khawaja, Marketing Manager.

WBE along with its national partners offer businesses an opportunity to promote their services and/or bid on government and non-government, public and private sector projects as a certified diverse supplier.

"Holman is offered valuable networking and business development opportunities through the WBE organization," continued Khawaja. "We believe that as a Canadian company, both small/medium and large scale businesses should be offered an fair chance at projects. WBE is a trusted and reputable organization."

For more information about WBE, go to www.wbecanada.org.

Holman, for over 50 years, has been designing, engineering, detailing and delivering innovative turnkey solutions for exhibits, retail, events, museums, and environments. For more information go to www.holmanexhibits.com.


Contact:
khawaja@holmanexhibits.com






