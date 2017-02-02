|
|
|
|
|
People
Elevate Brand Marketing Hires Katie Fagan as Manager, Creative Services
2/2/2017
Elevate Brand Marketing, a leading Branded Merchandise and Custom Packaging provider, today announced the hiring of Katie Fagan to the position of Manager, Creative Services. In this position, she will provide graphic design support for clients including branding activities, virtual samples, pre-production consultation and tactical execution.
“Bringing Katie on board is a game-changer for our team. She has a tremendous background in graphic and print design, merchandising, branding and sports marketing, which greatly expands the support and services we can offer our clients,” said Jeff Sampson, President of Elevate Brand Marketing.
Prior to Elevate Brand Marketing, Ms. Fagan was a designer with the Harbor Group, LLC. and a production artist/graphic designer with FanPrint Inc. Before that she interned in the Sports Performance Design Group at Adidas in Germany. Katie holds a BS in Apparel Design from The University of Texas and is a lifelong Cubs fan.
About Elevate Brand Marketing
Elevate Brand Marketing is a marketing firm with a mission to effectively extend brand messaging through results-oriented branded merchandise, custom packaging, kitting, fulfillment and distribution. Our team works with corporate marketing organizations, advertising agencies and major league sports organizations to drive awareness, create interest, provide information, stimulate demand and reinforce the communications strategy of the brand. For more information go to www.WeElevate.com.
Contact:
Dave.Sedlin@WeElevate.com
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
