CompuSystems and Urban Expositions Sign Deal for Restaurant Shows

Tweet 2/2/2017

Urban Expositions has selected CompuSystems, Inc. as its new trusted registration partner to service three restaurant shows. Under this three-year agreement CompuSystems will provide registration, lead retrieval, data warehousing and analytics services to the New York Restaurant, Western Food Service and Florida Restaurant shows.



Urban Expositions, a Clarion Events Company, produces and manages a portfolio of 35 events covering six sectors. Urban offers a suite of trade show management services and through a logical, hands-on approach, they’ve become one of the fastest growing and most successful trade show companies in the United States.



“We’re very excited to be servicing these leading restaurant events. Urban was looking to improve the registration and lead retrieval products being used internally and by their registrants. Our suite of products and services will definitely take them to the next level” says Chris Williams, President, CompuSystems.





About Urban Expositions

Urban Expositions produces and manages a portfolio of 35 events covering six sectors. Based in Kennesaw, GA, the company also has offices in Shelton, CT and Boca Raton, FL, as well as many remote employee based in areas that are rich with customers. For more information go to



About CompuSystems, Inc.

CompuSystems, founded in 1976, is the leader in trade show registration, lead retrieval, data warehousing and analytic services. They have serviced more Gold 100 and TSNN 250 events than any other registration company over the last six years. For more information about their industry leading products and services please visit





Contact:

david.cirillo@csireg.com









