Kathleen Meadowcroft Earns EXHIBITOR’s Diamond Level Certified Trade Show Marketer (CTSM) Designation

Tweet 2/2/2017

Exhibitor Media Group, the leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, today announced that Kathleen Meadowcroft, trade show manager, The Rogers Group, has achieved Diamond Level Certified Trade Show Marketer (CTSM) professional certification.“I am thrilled to award Kathleen with CTSM diamond level credentials,” remarks Jan Nelson, CTSM gold level, executive director, Exhibitor Media Group’s CTSM program. “Since earning her CTSM designation in 2011, Kathleen has been actively involved in continuing education and in supporting the CTSM program. Her professional contributions have been many, especially in the area of "paying it forward" by serving as portfolio development advisor to CTSM candidates, assisting at a portfolio weekend workshop and serving as a staff lead in both the CTSM office and booth at EXHIBITORLIVE conferences for several years.""I find that getting to know others, who have similar experiences and job responsibilities as I do, makes what I do easier. I have a network of people to contact to find reliable vendors, discuss show strategies and become lifelong friends with," says Meadowcroft. "Continuing my education in the ever-changing world of trade show management keeps me on my toes for whatever the next challenge is. Giving back to the CTSM community by mentoring new CTSM Candidates and helping those who are submitting their portfolio is amazing! I get to pay it forward and that is a reward all in itself."The CTSM designation is awarded by EXHIBITOR in affiliation with Northern Illinois University Outreach and reflects adherence to the highest educational standards of trade show and event marketing. CTSM graduates can continue on to earn bronze, silver, gold and diamond level certification.For more information on CTSM Professional Certification, visit www.CTSM.com The Rogers GroupBased in Clare, MI the Rogers Group is a family owned collection of innovative businesses that provide solutions to markets ranging from sports and entertainment to in home food preservation. Utilizing core capabilities and central resources, the Rogers Group provides a unique ability to innovate.About Exhibitor Media GroupThe leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine , a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR'S Learning Events include: EXHIBITOR, the training conference for trade show and corporate event professionals; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak , professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the world's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com Tweet



