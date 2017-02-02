trending Sponsored Content

Katherine Frank Creative Partners with Willwork, Releases Portable/Modular Catalog

Tweet 2/2/2017

Katherine Frank Creative, the renowned boutique design agency specialized in exhibit & retail displays, signage and show management services, is pleased to announce the firm has partnered with Willwork, Inc., the event service provider, to offer a comprehensive package from design to show services. In addition, fresh off the press is their new exhibit catalog including 60+ pages of “ready-to-wear” displays, catering to exhibitors looking for affordable, portable or modular structures.



Katherine Frank Creative offers access to endless customizable options. Whether it be a large, custom build or a smaller, modular display, they find a style solution to accommodate every budget. The company begins with conceptual design, continues through exhibit fabrication and show management, providing a complete solution for all creative and logistical needs.



With Katherine Frank Creative partnering with Willwork, Inc., a tier-1 install and dismantle team, they offer a presence in virtually every state across the U.S. By joining forces, the two companies together can provide professional and consistent labor crews who remain familiar with all client properties. A widespread workforce also means they can supply efficient labor, services and warehousing nationwide.



Additionally, this allows them to competitively engage in small to mid-size general contracting for events all around the country. To round out their menu of services, Katherine Frank Creative has released a digital workbook specifically dedicated to portable or modular displays available for rental and purchase. “Displays outlined in the workbook can especially benefit new or sporadic exhibitors, companies that change their look often, and even those who just need more flexibility,” said Grace Pastore, VP of Creative and Production at Katherine Frank Creative. Modular displays are exhibits that can grow along with the company’s brand, as components can be configured, and re-configured, into a countless variety of shapes and sizes. Katherine Frank Creative offers custom and affordable selections in both categories, accommodating a wide variety of different sized companies and brands.



"Katherine Frank Creative is hitting an incredibly exciting stride as we continue to build and grow through 2017,” said Marissa Hohner, VP of Sales and Marketing at Katherine Frank Creative. “Our strategic partnerships and programs allow us to service our client base, as well as future customers, in a very unique and valuable way. I look forward to our clients benefiting from these enhancements during 2017, as well as in the many years to come."



To find out more about Katherine Frank Creative, please visit





Contact:

Kaitlyn@katherinefrank.com









