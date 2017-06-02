trending Sponsored Content

Intel's Victor Torregroza to Lead EXHIBITORLIVE Session: How to Make Your Brand Stand Out on the Trade Show Floor

How can you make your brand stand out on the trade show floor? According to Victor Torregroza, Brand Experiences Program Manager for Intel Corporation, the key is to craft an original experience.



"In today’s hyper-connected, always-on digital society, face-to-face interactions are more important, cherished and needed, especially for brands and marketing activations," said Torregroza. "People, whether business or consumer, are seeking unique experiences they can share with their peers and communities."



Torregroza is responsible for the strategic implementation of Intel's most dynamic trade show experiences. Victor is a passionate pioneer of experiential marketing at Intel and the architect of Intel's enhanced face-to-face experiential activations. He believes in keeping the experiences simple, authentic, shareable, and delightful. His mantra, 'we eat with our eyes', informs his passion for bold, breathtaking experience design.



"We are social animals," he continued. "We crave and need face-to-face interaction, no matter our title. No number of screens, apps, or social communities will replace authentic face-to-face experiences."



Torregroza will partner with Michael Klym, V.P. Creative Director at The Taylor Group; Joe Federbush, President/Chief Strategist of EVOLIO Marketing; and Katharine Lentini-Judah of LeadDog Marketing Group, to lead an educational session at EXHIBITORLIVE on Wednesday, March 15 titled:



"We’ll be sharing some of the innate basics that are often overlooked in the show industry," continued Torregroza. "And, we’ve got a few, exciting, relevant surprises for marketers who join our session at EXHIBITORLIVE!"



Topics will cover learning how to: Craft an event activation based on your brand or event strategy to create a smart, purposeful and exciting trade show environment

Understand the characteristics of a dynamic and industry-recognized booth design

Create engaging and relevant live experiences for your brand and extend them via social channels

Develop metrics that align with event strategy to measure impact and marketing performance "I believe the information will be unique and we also hope to share it in a unique and very insightful way," added Klym, whose focus in the area of brand marketing and corporate identity through design and digital integration has led him to produce international events and innovative environments for several Fortune 500 industry leaders. "This is always exciting from a creative perspective, sharing the passion that creates the experience!"



For more information about attending this session at EXHIBITORLIVE, go to



EXHIBITORLIVE is the most comprehensive educational event for trade show and event marketing professionals, featuring



In addition to the educational and networking events, EXHIBITORLIVE features North America's largest exhibition of trade show and event products and services, including nearly 300 exhibitors in the Exhibit Hall. EXHIBITORLIVE also offers the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Certified Trade Show Marketer (CTSM) candidates receive extensive training in trade show marketing, in conjunction with Northern Illinois University Outreach.





