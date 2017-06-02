|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
The Power of Storytelling for Exhibit Marketing Shows & Events
IDEAS and GES Touch Down in Houston with Super Bowl Fan Festival 'Wow' Factor EXHIBITORLIVE News
Skyline Engagement Team to Lead Digital Marketing and Social Media Beginner Workshop at EXHIBITORLIVE International
Gielissen Boosts its Events Business Unit Company News
CORT Trade Show & Event Furnishings Shares Top Event Design Trends for 2017 Sponsored Content
Emerging Trade Show Trends to Watch EXHIBITORLIVE News
44 Certified New Products to Debut at EXHIBITORLIVE EXHIBITORLIVE News
CEIR's Senior Research Director to Lead Session on Attendee Engagement at EXHIBITORLIVE Company News
Orbus Partners with UPS on Carbon Neutral Shipping Program
submit your news
email newsletter
|
EXHIBITORLIVE News
Intel's Victor Torregroza to Lead EXHIBITORLIVE Session: How to Make Your Brand Stand Out on the Trade Show Floor
2/6/2017
How can you make your brand stand out on the trade show floor? According to Victor Torregroza, Brand Experiences Program Manager for Intel Corporation, the key is to craft an original experience.
"In today’s hyper-connected, always-on digital society, face-to-face interactions are more important, cherished and needed, especially for brands and marketing activations," said Torregroza. "People, whether business or consumer, are seeking unique experiences they can share with their peers and communities."
Torregroza is responsible for the strategic implementation of Intel's most dynamic trade show experiences. Victor is a passionate pioneer of experiential marketing at Intel and the architect of Intel's enhanced face-to-face experiential activations. He believes in keeping the experiences simple, authentic, shareable, and delightful. His mantra, 'we eat with our eyes', informs his passion for bold, breathtaking experience design.
"We are social animals," he continued. "We crave and need face-to-face interaction, no matter our title. No number of screens, apps, or social communities will replace authentic face-to-face experiences."
Torregroza will partner with Michael Klym, V.P. Creative Director at The Taylor Group; Joe Federbush, President/Chief Strategist of EVOLIO Marketing; and Katharine Lentini-Judah of LeadDog Marketing Group, to lead an educational session at EXHIBITORLIVE on Wednesday, March 15 titled: Intel Corporation: How to Make Your Brand Stand Out on the Trade Show Floor.
"We’ll be sharing some of the innate basics that are often overlooked in the show industry," continued Torregroza. "And, we’ve got a few, exciting, relevant surprises for marketers who join our session at EXHIBITORLIVE!"
Topics will cover learning how to:
For more information about attending this session at EXHIBITORLIVE, go to www.exhibitorlive.com/2017/session.asp?ID=W614.
EXHIBITORLIVE is the most comprehensive educational event for trade show and event marketing professionals, featuring 169 educational sessions covering every aspect of face-to-face marketing. The conference, held March 12-16, 2017, is attended by 6,000 exhibit and event managers, and marketing and communications experts who are serious about improving their face-to-face marketing performance.
In addition to the educational and networking events, EXHIBITORLIVE features North America's largest exhibition of trade show and event products and services, including nearly 300 exhibitors in the Exhibit Hall. EXHIBITORLIVE also offers the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Certified Trade Show Marketer (CTSM) candidates receive extensive training in trade show marketing, in conjunction with Northern Illinois University Outreach. For more information, go to www.ctsm.com.
About Exhibitor Media Group
The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR'S Learning Events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the training conference for trade show and corporate event professionals; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the world's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com.
EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.
Contact:
questions@exhibitormagazine.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|