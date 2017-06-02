|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Tips for Choosing the Right Trade Show Display Vendor Shows & Events
IDEAS and GES Touch Down in Houston with Super Bowl Fan Festival 'Wow' Factor EXHIBITORLIVE News
Skyline Engagement Team to Lead Digital Marketing and Social Media Beginner Workshop at EXHIBITORLIVE International
Gielissen Boosts its Events Business Unit Company News
CORT Trade Show & Event Furnishings Shares Top Event Design Trends for 2017 Sponsored Content
Emerging Trade Show Trends to Watch EXHIBITORLIVE News
44 Certified New Products to Debut at EXHIBITORLIVE EXHIBITORLIVE News
CEIR's Senior Research Director to Lead Session on Attendee Engagement at EXHIBITORLIVE Company News
Orbus Partners with UPS on Carbon Neutral Shipping Program
submit your news
email newsletter
|
EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITORLIVE Session to Help Trade Show and Event Marketers Unleash the Power of Social Media
2/6/2017
In today's connected world, how difficult can it be to implement social media marketing for trade shows and events?
"The perception can be that all you need to do is sign up for accounts and the rest will fall into place," said Emma Bica, Senior Marketing Communications Specialist at PeopleNet. "Many exhibit and event managers are surprised when they learn that social media marketing is about more than just #hashtags, likes and follows."
Bica is responsible for the coordination, planning and execution of all of PeopleNet's tradeshows and events, as well as its annual User Conference for upwards of 2,500 attendees. She also manages and monitors all social media accounts for PeopleNet.
Bica will lead a session titled: Unleash the Power of Social Media, on Monday, March 13 at EXHIBITORLIVE 2017, the 29th Annual Conference for Trade Show and Corporate Event Professionals, to be held March 12-16 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas.
"Attending or hosting a conference, trade show or event can be quite costly, and learning how to properly leverage social media can be a cost effective method," continued Bica. "My session asks attendees to take a step back and assess their social media strategy, and to put a solid and well-thought out plan into action."
"It's easy to think that because you have these platforms for personal use, that it is the same to apply them for business, but it's not apples to apples," she continued. "Having a thought out social media marketing strategy has become a must-have for business, as well as an integral part of event planning and execution."
Attendees of her session will learn how to:
"This is a passion project for me, and it makes me so excited to get to share with others. What I love most about social media is we all have different experiences we can share to continually learn from others. I enjoy hearing attendees share their own success (or lack of success) stories."
For more information about attending this session at EXHIBITORLIVE, go to www.exhibitorlive.com/2017/session.asp?ID=M308.
EXHIBITORLIVE is the most comprehensive educational event for trade show and event marketing professionals, featuring 169 educational sessions covering every aspect of face-to-face marketing. The conference, held March 12-16, 2017, is attended by 6,000 exhibit and event managers, and marketing and communications experts who are serious about improving their face-to-face marketing performance.
In addition to the educational and networking events, EXHIBITORLIVE features North America's largest exhibition of trade show and event products and services, including nearly 300 exhibitors in the Exhibit Hall. EXHIBITORLIVE also offers the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Certified Trade Show Marketer (CTSM) candidates receive extensive training in trade show marketing, in conjunction with Northern Illinois University Outreach. For more information, go to www.ctsm.com.
About Exhibitor Media Group
The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR'S Learning Events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the training conference for trade show and corporate event professionals; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the world's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com.
EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.
Contact:
questions@exhibitormagazine.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|