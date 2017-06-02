trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITORLIVE Session to Help Trade Show and Event Marketers Unleash the Power of Social Media

In today's connected world, how difficult can it be to implement social media marketing for trade shows and events?



"The perception can be that all you need to do is sign up for accounts and the rest will fall into place," said Emma Bica, Senior Marketing Communications Specialist at PeopleNet. "Many exhibit and event managers are surprised when they learn that social media marketing is about more than just #hashtags, likes and follows."



Bica is responsible for the coordination, planning and execution of all of PeopleNet's tradeshows and events, as well as its annual User Conference for upwards of 2,500 attendees. She also manages and monitors all social media accounts for PeopleNet.



Bica will lead a session titled: LIVE 2017, the 29th Annual Conference for Trade Show and Corporate Event Professionals, to be held March 12-16 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas.



"Attending or hosting a conference, trade show or event can be quite costly, and learning how to properly leverage social media can be a cost effective method," continued Bica. "My session asks attendees to take a step back and assess their social media strategy, and to put a solid and well-thought out plan into action."



"It's easy to think that because you have these platforms for personal use, that it is the same to apply them for business, but it's not apples to apples," she continued. "Having a thought out social media marketing strategy has become a must-have for business, as well as an integral part of event planning and execution."



Attendees of her session will learn how to: Select your platforms

Stock your social media toolbox

Automate the process

Define: What is social media success?

Handle distress situations

Develop a basic social media marketing plan "I add various tips and best practices throughout the session as immediate takeaways," added Bica. "More importantly, I provide the core areas needed to put together a Social Media Marketing Strategy that attendees can begin to work on as soon as they get back to the office."



"This is a passion project for me, and it makes me so excited to get to share with others. What I love most about social media is we all have different experiences we can share to continually learn from others. I enjoy hearing attendees share their own success (or lack of success) stories."



EXHIBITORLIVE is the most comprehensive educational event for trade show and event marketing professionals, featuring



In addition to the educational and networking events, EXHIBITORLIVE features North America's largest exhibition of trade show and event products and services, including nearly 300 exhibitors in the Exhibit Hall. EXHIBITORLIVE also offers the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Certified Trade Show Marketer (CTSM) candidates receive extensive training in trade show marketing, in conjunction with Northern Illinois University Outreach.





The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing.



EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.





