EXHIBITORLIVE Conference to Open with Rookie Exhibitors' Quick-Start Program Workshop on March 12

Tweet Learn More About EXHIBITORLive 2/6/2017

For new 'rookie' exhibitors, the learning curve can be lengthy and finding the information you need to be effective quickly is daunting, especially since there are few colleges that offer even a glimpse of it in their marketing programs.



Just ask Candy Adams, a.k.a. "The Booth Mom®", the award-winning writer of EXHIBITOR magazine's "Exhibiting 101" column and EXHIBITORLIVE faculty member since 1995.



"I’m passionate about this topic because it’s what I wished I’d had when I started in the industry 25 years ago, to learn how trade shows really work without having to suffer through the hard knocks," said Adams. "My first show was a total disaster and if I’d had someone to share their knowledge of and passion for the industry with me back then, it wouldn’t have been!"



Adams will lead an all-day workshop titled LIVE 2017, the 29th Annual Conference for Trade Show and Corporate Event Professionals, to be held March 12-16 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas.



Her session will help attendees avoid these pitfalls and learn the essentials of strategic and tactical trade show exhibiting, including how to: Set measurable goals and objectives

Understand industry rules and regulations

Select booth space and the right type of exhibit

Communicate with staff and vendors

Gather and manage leads

Order show services

Arrange exhibit transportation

Work with exhibit houses and onsite unions

Understand material handling and installation and dismantle

Budget... and more! "The content is a veteran's overview of exhibiting best practices for an entire show, from show selection and strategy through post-show analysis and everything in between. It’s a combination of no-nonsense strategic and tactical exhibiting best practices, glossaries of industry terms, helpful tips and tricks, cost-cutting ideas, and lots of 1-minute stories of what I’ve learned the hard way in managing over 450 exhibits in my career."



"I’ve heard the handout materials for this session referred to as the 'Exhibitor’s bible' and I get frequent replacement requests from past students who tell me they still use it years later! The information they will receive at EXHBITORLIVE isn’t just 'fluff' – it’s actionable, measurable, and will produce results when implemented," continued Adams.



For more information about attending this session at EXHIBITORLIVE, go to



EXHIBITORLIVE is the most comprehensive educational event for trade show and event marketing professionals, featuring



In addition to the educational and networking events, EXHIBITORLIVE features North America's largest exhibition of trade show and event products and services, including nearly 300 exhibitors in the Exhibit Hall. EXHIBITORLIVE also offers the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Certified Trade Show Marketer (CTSM) candidates receive extensive training in trade show marketing, in conjunction with Northern Illinois University Outreach.





About Exhibitor Media Group

The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR'S Learning Events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the training conference for trade show and corporate event professionals; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the world's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at



EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.





Contact:

questions@exhibitormagazine.com









