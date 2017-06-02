|
|
|
|
EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITORLIVE Conference to Open with Rookie Exhibitors' Quick-Start Program Workshop on March 12
2/6/2017
For new 'rookie' exhibitors, the learning curve can be lengthy and finding the information you need to be effective quickly is daunting, especially since there are few colleges that offer even a glimpse of it in their marketing programs.
Just ask Candy Adams, a.k.a. "The Booth Mom®", the award-winning writer of EXHIBITOR magazine's "Exhibiting 101" column and EXHIBITORLIVE faculty member since 1995.
"I’m passionate about this topic because it’s what I wished I’d had when I started in the industry 25 years ago, to learn how trade shows really work without having to suffer through the hard knocks," said Adams. "My first show was a total disaster and if I’d had someone to share their knowledge of and passion for the industry with me back then, it wouldn’t have been!"
Adams will lead an all-day workshop titled Rookie Exhibitors' Quick-Start Program: Hit the Ground Running, on Sunday, March 12 at EXHIBITORLIVE 2017, the 29th Annual Conference for Trade Show and Corporate Event Professionals, to be held March 12-16 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas.
Her session will help attendees avoid these pitfalls and learn the essentials of strategic and tactical trade show exhibiting, including how to:
"I’ve heard the handout materials for this session referred to as the 'Exhibitor’s bible' and I get frequent replacement requests from past students who tell me they still use it years later! The information they will receive at EXHBITORLIVE isn’t just 'fluff' – it’s actionable, measurable, and will produce results when implemented," continued Adams.
For more information about attending this session at EXHIBITORLIVE, go to www.exhibitorlive.com/2017/session.asp?ID=S212.
EXHIBITORLIVE is the most comprehensive educational event for trade show and event marketing professionals, featuring 169 educational sessions covering every aspect of face-to-face marketing. The conference, held March 12-16, 2017, is attended by 6,000 exhibit and event managers, and marketing and communications experts who are serious about improving their face-to-face marketing performance.
In addition to the educational and networking events, EXHIBITORLIVE features North America's largest exhibition of trade show and event products and services, including nearly 300 exhibitors in the Exhibit Hall. EXHIBITORLIVE also offers the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Certified Trade Show Marketer (CTSM) candidates receive extensive training in trade show marketing, in conjunction with Northern Illinois University Outreach. For more information, go to www.ctsm.com.
About Exhibitor Media Group
The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR'S Learning Events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the training conference for trade show and corporate event professionals; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the world's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com.
EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.
