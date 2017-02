EXHIBITORLIVE 2017 to Showcase Top-Selling Business Authors

2/6/2017

Exhibitor Media Group, the award-winning leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, today announced that prominent authors will lead a series of educational sessions at EXHIBITOR2017, the 29th Annual Conference for Trade Show and Corporate Event Professionals, to be held March 12-16 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas.“I encourage everyone to join your colleagues in a spirited discussion of business and career ideas, direction and advice, with some of the business world's top-selling authors,” said Dee Silfies, chief learning strategist, EXHIBITOR Learning Events.Authors who will lead on-site educational sessions and in-depth workshops include:, a leading expert on continuous improvement in purchase experience environments and author of. His half-day Lean Six Sigma White Belt certification workshop, titled Lean Six Sigma White Belt for Exhibitors , will be held Sunday, March 12 at EXHIBITORLIVE. Attendees will learn to apply continuous improvement methodology to turn prospects into loyal clients and advocates.is the founder of Business Travel Success, Inc. and author of. Carol has traveled over 5 million miles across 6 continents, 40+ countries and many trade show floors. Her session on Monday, March 13 at EXHIBITOR, titled Low and No-Cost Ways to Improve Your Travel Experience , will help participants to be a smarter packer and traveler, stay healthy and fit on the road, travel safely, reap the most from travel reward programs, and more!is co-founder of Strategic Horizons LLP, and co-author ofandas well his most recent book,. His two-part session at EXHIBITORis titled LOOK: How to Drive Innovation with Better Observation and will leave participants with improved "visual intelligence."is a credentialed, award-winning author/speaker on thriving in high demand organizations, who has helped over 100K people improve their work/lives with one simple idea:. His EXHIBITORsession on Tuesday, March 14, is titled Life Balance: A Healthier You on the Road is the creator of The Asking Formula. He is the author of two acclaimed books,and the AXIOM Award winningHis EXHIBITORsession is titled: The Asking Formula: How To Ask for What You Want-and Get It , will teach you how to more effectively ask for what you want, regardless of audience, topic or the tone of the conversation.is internationally known as the "LinkedIn Expert" and is author of 2 bestselling books on LinkedIn. As a contributing expert to LinkedIn's blog, she's often called to contribute to publications like Forbes, Money, Entrepreneur, etc. She takes the business knowledge she has perfected over the past 10+ years working with over 100K people, and transforms it into engaging and informational training. Her EXHIBITORsession is titled Content Marketing with LinkedIn is co-founder of American Confidence Institute. An in-demand speaker, she is the author of 6 books including:, "Kick Up Confidence" TV host, and a go-to for NPR, CNN Money, Forbes, Entrepreneur, and Fitness Magazine. Her two-part session is titled Kickass Confidence: How To Deal with Everyone-Including Bosses and Clients EXHIBITORis the most comprehensive educational event for trade show and event marketing professionals, featuring 169 educational sessions covering every aspect of face-to-face marketing. The conference, held March 12-16, 2017, is attended by 6,000 exhibit and event managers, and marketing and communications experts who are serious about improving their face-to-face marketing performance.In addition to the educational and networking events, EXHIBITORfeatures North America's largest exhibition of trade show and event products and services, including nearly 300 exhibitors in the Exhibit Hall. EXHIBITORalso offers the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Certified Trade Show Marketer (CTSM) candidates receive extensive training in trade show marketing, in conjunction with Northern Illinois University Outreach. For more information, go to www.ctsm.com About Exhibitor Media GroupThe leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR'S Learning Events include: EXHIBITOR, the training conference for trade show and corporate event professionals; EXHIBITORaccelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the world's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com