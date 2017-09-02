|
Awards
Feelux Canada Wins Silver Award at IIDEX
2/9/2017
Holman is proud to announce that its design for the Feelux Canada’s booth at IIDEX 2016 has won the Innovation SILVER AWARD.
Feelux partnered with Holman to create a 10’ x 20’ booth that would launch at the IIDEX 2016 show and then be placed in their current showroom. The booth was designed, fabricated and installed by the Holman team.
It featured all their lighting products in creative methods to showcase the latest LED technology to fit any retail environment or personal preference. When designing the booth, the Holman team incorporated some technology, mimicked retail displays and provided booth visitors an opportunity to see the variety of lighting options Feelux had to offer.
"Two thumbs up for Holman X Feelux Canada," said Sakina Khawaja, Marketing Manager.
Holman, for over 50 years, has been delivering innovative turnkey solutions for exhibits, retail, events, museums, and environments. For more information go to www.holmanexhibits.com.
Contact:
khawaja@holmanexhibits.com
