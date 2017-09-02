trending Sponsored Content

People

Edlen Welcomes Jim Ness as Executive Vice President

Tweet 2/9/2017

Edlen Electrical Exhibition Services, the nation’s largest independent electrical contractor to the convention and trade show industry, is pleased to announce the addition of Jim Ness to the Las Vegas office.



Jim Ness has joined Edlen in the role of executive vice president. A University of Michigan graduate and Las Vegas native, Jim has 35 years of professional experience in the Las Vegas convention services and meetings business.



"We are so excited to welcome Jim to Edlen’s team," said Jim Wetterling, President/CEO. "He has spent his career working in the event industry and giving back to the Las Vegas community. Jim shares Edlen’s business philosophy for providing great service and his sales and management experience will be a tremendous asset to the continued growth of the company."



Jim is a secondgeneration contributor to the convention industry in Las Vegas, following in the footsteps of his father Howard Ness who pioneered Las Vegas Convention Services, Inc., the original Las Vegas general service contracting company. Jim co-founded Design Expositions, Inc. in 1987 and served as President/CEO for five years until selling to Freeman. Jim continued his career with Freeman until 2016, most recently as Vice President of Business Development for Freeman Audio Visual.



Jim is an active member of the Las Vegas community, supporting such philanthropies as Opportunity Village, Safe Nest, the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure and the American Heart Association’s Annual Heart Walk. Jim is a past Chairman of the Convention Services Advisory Council, serves on the Executive Board of Directors for the Boy Scouts of America Las Vegas Area Council and is currently serving as President of the Advisory Board for the Academy of Hospitality and Tourism. He may be reached at 6705 S. Eastern Avenue Las Vegas, NV 89119. Phone (702) 385-6911 Fax (702) 385-1810 jness@edlen.com.





About Edlen

Edlen Electrical Exhibition Services is the nation’s leading independent temporary utility contractor to the trade show, convention and special event industry. Edlen is a national company based out of Las Vegas, servicing more than 5,000 events annually providing exclusive, preferred or recommended services in over 200 convention facilities nationwide. For more information, please visit





Contact:

jness@edlen.com









