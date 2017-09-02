|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Tips for Choosing the Right Trade Show Display Vendor Shows & Events
IDEAS and GES Touch Down in Houston with Super Bowl Fan Festival 'Wow' Factor EXHIBITORLIVE News
Skyline Engagement Team to Lead Digital Marketing and Social Media Beginner Workshop at EXHIBITORLIVE International
Gielissen Boosts its Events Business Unit Company News
CORT Trade Show & Event Furnishings Shares Top Event Design Trends for 2017 Sponsored Content
Emerging Trade Show Trends to Watch EXHIBITORLIVE News
44 Certified New Products to Debut at EXHIBITORLIVE EXHIBITORLIVE News
CEIR's Senior Research Director to Lead Session on Attendee Engagement at EXHIBITORLIVE Company News
Orbus Partners with UPS on Carbon Neutral Shipping Program
submit your news
email newsletter
|
People
Edlen Welcomes Jim Ness as Executive Vice President
2/9/2017
Edlen Electrical Exhibition Services, the nation’s largest independent electrical contractor to the convention and trade show industry, is pleased to announce the addition of Jim Ness to the Las Vegas office.
Jim Ness has joined Edlen in the role of executive vice president. A University of Michigan graduate and Las Vegas native, Jim has 35 years of professional experience in the Las Vegas convention services and meetings business.
"We are so excited to welcome Jim to Edlen’s team," said Jim Wetterling, President/CEO. "He has spent his career working in the event industry and giving back to the Las Vegas community. Jim shares Edlen’s business philosophy for providing great service and his sales and management experience will be a tremendous asset to the continued growth of the company."
Jim is a secondgeneration contributor to the convention industry in Las Vegas, following in the footsteps of his father Howard Ness who pioneered Las Vegas Convention Services, Inc., the original Las Vegas general service contracting company. Jim co-founded Design Expositions, Inc. in 1987 and served as President/CEO for five years until selling to Freeman. Jim continued his career with Freeman until 2016, most recently as Vice President of Business Development for Freeman Audio Visual.
Jim is an active member of the Las Vegas community, supporting such philanthropies as Opportunity Village, Safe Nest, the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure and the American Heart Association’s Annual Heart Walk. Jim is a past Chairman of the Convention Services Advisory Council, serves on the Executive Board of Directors for the Boy Scouts of America Las Vegas Area Council and is currently serving as President of the Advisory Board for the Academy of Hospitality and Tourism. He may be reached at 6705 S. Eastern Avenue Las Vegas, NV 89119. Phone (702) 385-6911 Fax (702) 385-1810 jness@edlen.com.
About Edlen
Edlen Electrical Exhibition Services is the nation’s leading independent temporary utility contractor to the trade show, convention and special event industry. Edlen is a national company based out of Las Vegas, servicing more than 5,000 events annually providing exclusive, preferred or recommended services in over 200 convention facilities nationwide. For more information, please visit www.edlen.com.
Contact:
jness@edlen.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|