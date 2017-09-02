|
People
Karen Staples to Oversee Visit Salt Lake’s Northeast Sales Efforts
2/9/2017
Visit Salt Lake recently announced the appointment of Karen Staples, CMP and CASE, as its new Northeast Director of Convention Sales. Based in Connecticut, Staples will represent Visit Salt Lake (VSL) and promote Salt Lake as a convention and meeting destination to corporate and association planners in the region.
Staples brings a great deal of hospitality experience to Visit Salt Lake, including various sales positions at other CVBs. Before joining VSL, Staples spent the last two years as Managing Director of Development for the Talley Management Group. Prior to that, she spent five years as Director of Eastern Regional Sales for Visit Spokane. Her career also includes sales experience with the Hartford/Spokane Alliance Convention Bureau, the Greater Hartford Convention & Visitors Bureau. Staples has served on several industry boards and brings a well-rounded perspective from her time in association management.
Visit Salt Lake is a private, non-profit corporation responsible for the promotion of Salt Lake as a vibrant, modern destination brimming with unexpected dining, lodging, nightlife and entertainment options, a destination well suited for convention and leisure travel alike. In partnership with Salt Lake County, Visit Salt Lake’s mission is to improve the area economy by attracting and providing support to conventions, leisure travelers and visitors while being a leader in environmental responsibility. For more information on all that Salt Lake has to offer, go to www.VisitSaltLake.com.
Contact:
gconran@conranpr.com
