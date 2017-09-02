|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Tips for Choosing the Right Trade Show Display Vendor Shows & Events
IDEAS and GES Touch Down in Houston with Super Bowl Fan Festival 'Wow' Factor EXHIBITORLIVE News
Skyline Engagement Team to Lead Digital Marketing and Social Media Beginner Workshop at EXHIBITORLIVE International
Gielissen Boosts its Events Business Unit Company News
CORT Trade Show & Event Furnishings Shares Top Event Design Trends for 2017 Sponsored Content
Emerging Trade Show Trends to Watch EXHIBITORLIVE News
44 Certified New Products to Debut at EXHIBITORLIVE EXHIBITORLIVE News
CEIR's Senior Research Director to Lead Session on Attendee Engagement at EXHIBITORLIVE Company News
Orbus Partners with UPS on Carbon Neutral Shipping Program
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Shows & Events
David Saef to Keynote Large Show Roundtable on March 2 in Houston, TX
2/9/2017
When executives and managers gather for the Large Show Roundtable (LSR) in Houston, they will get a critical message from thought-leader David Saef: Innovate or risk disruption.
Saef, GES Executive Vice President of Strategy & MarketWorks, CTSM, will deliver the Breakfast Keynote — 5 Trends That Will Make (or Break) Your Show — March 2, 2017, George R. Brown Convention Center. He will explore and lead a spirited discussion on critical trends that must be addressed by the face-to-face industry:
“It’s more important than ever for organizers to capitalize on new technologies and practices,” added Saef. “I’ll share the five trends that will keep your participants engaged and your show relevant.”
March LSR is open to executives and managers at shows with 125,000 or more net square feet of exhibit space. The event kicks off with a Networking Reception and Dinner on Wednesday, March 1. The Breakfast Keynote on March 2 is followed by off-the-record discussions facilitated by Sam Lippman.
Lippman Connects produces events for exhibition and convention industry professionals. Each event—Exhibition & Convention Executives Forum, Attendee Acquisition Roundtable, Exhibit Sales Roundtable and Large Show Roundtable—provides the opportunity to network, discuss challenges, and share best practices. More information is available at www.lippmanconnects.com.
Contact:
sam@lippmanconnects.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|