David Saef to Keynote Large Show Roundtable on March 2 in Houston, TX

2/9/2017

When executives and managers gather for the Large Show Roundtable (LSR) in Houston, they will get a critical message from thought-leader David Saef: Innovate or risk disruption.



Saef, GES Executive Vice President of Strategy & MarketWorks, Everything Digital

The Intelligent Event

Corporate, Corporate Everywhere

Internet of Things

Driverless, Cashless, & Self-Serve “This will be the third time David addresses LSR, because he always makes us think … and think again,” noted Sam Lippman, President of Lippman Connects which produces Large Show Roundtable. “David understands that shows with more than 125,000 net square feet must remain vigilant and nimble to maintain leadership, and he tells us exactly how to succeed.”



“It’s more important than ever for organizers to capitalize on new technologies and practices,” added Saef. “I’ll share the five trends that will keep your participants engaged and your show relevant.”



March LSR is open to executives and managers at shows with 125,000 or more net square feet of exhibit space. The event kicks off with a Networking Reception and Dinner on Wednesday, March 1. The Breakfast Keynote on March 2 is followed by off-the-record discussions facilitated by Sam Lippman.



Lippman Connects produces events for exhibition and convention industry professionals. Each event—Exhibition & Convention Executives Forum, Attendee Acquisition Roundtable, Exhibit Sales Roundtable and Large Show Roundtable—provides the opportunity to network, discuss challenges, and share best practices. More information is available at www.lippmanconnects.com





Contact:

sam@lippmanconnects.com









