Access TCA Salutes 25 Years of CTSM

Tweet Learn More About EXHIBITORLive 2/9/2017

Celebrating the 25th anniversary of



“Thanks to Access TCA’s sponsorship of the CTSM Program Activities at EXHIBITORLIVE this year, we are able to host a very special recognition of our CTSM graduates at a reception, banquet and awards program," said Jan Nelson, executive director, CTSM program. "We will have refreshments in our onsite CTSM office for candidates and graduates, and a lounge area in the exhibit hall for a brief rest. We are excited to be partnering with Access TCA again this year as we celebrate 25 years of specialized education, which sets the standard in the industry.”



“We are so proud of this sponsorship,” said Amy Sondrup, President, Access TCA. “Our commitment to education is part of our brand promise. As a matter of fact, one of our own people, Maddie Ogren, is receiving her CTSM certification at EXHIBITORLIVE. We at Access hope to be working with the CTSM program for its next 25 years!”





About Access

Access is an independent event marketing organization with more than 30 years of growth fueled by entrepreneurial thinking and high-touch service. We build memorable strategy-based solutions for leaders in the healthcare, automotive, animal health, technology, and consumer goods industries. Visit



About CTSM

The Certified Trade Show Marketer (CTSM) Program, which is the only industry university-affiliated certification program, serves organizations and individuals whose objective is to produce high-performance trade show and event marketing programs with measurable bottom line results. CTSM education is designed to provide a solid foundation of knowledge, giving those tasked with on-the-job-learning the tools, education and support needed to excel. For more information, go to





Celebrating the 25th anniversary of CTSM specialized industry education, Access TCA is once again sponsoring the CTSM program activities at EXHIBITORLIVE. In addition, Access is hosting a lounge on the floor, space 470, where everyone with the CTSM designation or candidates can sit back, relax, charge their phones, and have some refreshments.

"Thanks to Access TCA's sponsorship of the CTSM Program Activities at EXHIBITORLIVE this year, we are able to host a very special recognition of our CTSM graduates at a reception, banquet and awards program," said Jan Nelson, executive director, CTSM program. "We will have refreshments in our onsite CTSM office for candidates and graduates, and a lounge area in the exhibit hall for a brief rest. We are excited to be partnering with Access TCA again this year as we celebrate 25 years of specialized education, which sets the standard in the industry."

"We are so proud of this sponsorship," said Amy Sondrup, President, Access TCA. "Our commitment to education is part of our brand promise. As a matter of fact, one of our own people, Maddie Ogren, is receiving her CTSM certification at EXHIBITORLIVE. We at Access hope to be working with the CTSM program for its next 25 years!"

About Access

Access is an independent event marketing organization with more than 30 years of growth fueled by entrepreneurial thinking and high-touch service. We build memorable strategy-based solutions for leaders in the healthcare, automotive, animal health, technology, and consumer goods industries. Visit www.accesstca.com to learn more.

About CTSM

The Certified Trade Show Marketer (CTSM) Program, which is the only industry university-affiliated certification program, serves organizations and individuals whose objective is to produce high-performance trade show and event marketing programs with measurable bottom line results. CTSM education is designed to provide a solid foundation of knowledge, giving those tasked with on-the-job-learning the tools, education and support needed to excel. For more information, go to www.CTSM.com




