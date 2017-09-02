|
|
|
|
|
Venues & Destinations
Destination Canada Announces New Partners in Tourism Marketing
2/9/2017
Destination Canada has two new agency partners who will help bring more travellers to Canada.
The two media agencies selected to work on our account are IPG Mediabrands Canada (IPG) and DIG Digital Innovation Group Inc. (DIG).
"We made our evaluation based on strategic thinking, creativity, innovation, integrated media experience and a track record of delivering outstanding results," said Jon Mamela, Destination Canada's Chief Marketing Officer. "These agencies demonstrated their ability to leverage technology coupled with the power of digital in executing innovative content marketing plans. They will be our key partners in delivering strategic programs that result in more travellers in our target markets planning and booking trips to Canada."
"Destination Canada clearly understands the importance of storytelling and are at the forefront of testing innovative programs globally," said Harvey Carroll, IPG's CEO. "In a media world that is constantly evolving, we feel we can build on the strength of their established content strategy and are thrilled to be working with them in increasing visitation to Canada."
"We are excited to collaborate with Destination Canada to inspire visitors from around the world to book a trip to Canada. Destination Canada is a leader in the use of the most innovative destination marketing strategies. We look forward to building on their existing successes, incorporating a strong content strategy and insights from data to deliver personalized content that attracts more travellers to visit our phenomenal country!" said Richard Zwicky, DIG's Managing Partner, Americas.
Destination Canada's media agencies will be responsible for channel strategy; media purchasing for paid search; social media, programmatic digital media buying and traditional media; global and regional content partnership negotiations; technical media production and tag management implementation as well as analytics and reporting.
"We would like to thank our previous media agency partners, OMD, in collaboration with DDB over the past 15 years, and more recently, Acronym, for the successes we've achieved together for our industry. We will continue to work with OMD and Acronym through to the end of April in achieving a smooth transition," said Mamela.
For further information go to www.destinationcanada.com.
Contact:
mediarelations@destinationcanada.com
|
|
|
|
|
|
|