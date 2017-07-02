|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Emerging Trade Show Trends to Watch Shows & Events
IDEAS and GES Touch Down in Houston with Super Bowl Fan Festival 'Wow' Factor EXHIBITORLIVE News
Skyline Engagement Team to Lead Digital Marketing and Social Media Beginner Workshop at EXHIBITORLIVE International
Gielissen Boosts its Events Business Unit Company News
CORT Trade Show & Event Furnishings Shares Top Event Design Trends for 2017 Sponsored Content
Emerging Trade Show Trends to Watch EXHIBITORLIVE News
44 Certified New Products to Debut at EXHIBITORLIVE EXHIBITORLIVE News
CEIR's Senior Research Director to Lead Session on Attendee Engagement at EXHIBITORLIVE Company News
Orbus Partners with UPS on Carbon Neutral Shipping Program
submit your news
email newsletter
|
EXHIBITORLIVE News
RSMGC Announces 3rd Annual Las Vegas Randy Golf Tournament During EXHIBITORLIVE
2/7/2017
The Board of Directors of the Randy Smith Memorial Foundation today announced that the 3rd Annual Las Vegas Randy, presented by EACA and the EDPA Foundation, will take place at the Painted Desert Golf Course on Sunday March 12, 2017.
The Las Vegas Randy Smith Memorial Golf Classic, like other RSMGC events, will benefit families in the exhibition industry who have suffered severe tragedies or face insurmountable medical expenses. The commitment of the RSMGC is to provide financial and emotional support to all past and present recipients and their families.
The Las Vegas Randy will take place at the Painted Desert Golf Course at 5555 Painted Mirage Rd. in Las Vegas during EXHIBITORLIVE on Sunday, March 12. Those interested to register and/or sponsor the Las Vegas Randy can do so online at www.rsmgc.org.
Transportation to the course will be provided from the Mandalay Bay (Tour Level) starting at 7am on March 12. The event will be a shotgun start at 8:30am.
The RSMGC is one of the trade show industry’s single largest charitable foundations, and supports families within the trade show industry who have suffered a personal tragedy and/or are experiencing serious financial hardship.
Contact:
jimwurm@eaca.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|