RSMGC Announces 3rd Annual Las Vegas Randy Golf Tournament During EXHIBITORLIVE

Tweet Learn More About EXHIBITORLive 2/7/2017

The Board of Directors of the Randy Smith Memorial Foundation today announced that the 3rd Annual Las Vegas Randy, presented by EACA and the EDPA Foundation, will take place at the Painted Desert Golf Course on Sunday March 12, 2017.



The Las Vegas Randy Smith Memorial Golf Classic, like other RSMGC events, will benefit families in the exhibition industry who have suffered severe tragedies or face insurmountable medical expenses. The commitment of the RSMGC is to provide financial and emotional support to all past and present recipients and their families.



The Las Vegas Randy will take place at the Painted Desert Golf Course at 5555 Painted Mirage Rd. in Las Vegas during EXHIBITORLIVE on Sunday, March 12. Those interested to register and/or sponsor the Las Vegas Randy can do so online at







Transportation to the course will be provided from the Mandalay Bay (Tour Level) starting at 7am on March 12. The event will be a shotgun start at 8:30am.



The RSMGC is one of the trade show industry’s single largest charitable foundations, and supports families within the trade show industry who have suffered a personal tragedy and/or are experiencing serious financial hardship.





Contact:

jimwurm@eaca.com









