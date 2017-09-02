|
Associations/Press
HCEA and Freeman Reveal Top Challenges and Opportunities Facing Healthcare Marketers
2/9/2017
Healthcare Convention & Exhibitors Association (HCEA) together with Freeman, the leading global provider of brand experiences, unveiled findings from recent qualitative research in a new white paper titled, “Brand Experience and The Healthcare Marketplace: Top Challenges and Opportunities.”
To better understand how brand experience fits into the dynamic, ever-changing healthcare industry landscape, Freeman partnered with HCEA and Exhibit Surveys, Inc., a Freeman Company, to conduct in-depth interviews with HCEA members in order to identify the challenges healthcare marketers face in the coming year as well as how brand experience allows them to activate impactful solutions.
In addition to offering insights into the value of brand experience in healthcare marketing, the findings fell into five key categories:
“Freeman offers expertise in healthcare events that stems from its extraordinary reach across the sector,” said Chris Metzger, vice president at FreemanXP. “We are committed to sharing our knowledge of the healthcare brand experience category to help marketers produce memorable, meaningful experiences.”
“We are thrilled to once again partner with Freeman to provide timely, relevant insights to our member organizations,” said Don Schmid, HCEA President. “As the healthcare industry continues to evolve, it is important HCEA continues to develop actionable research that offers marketers valuable insights that will help them create engaging, memorable experiences.”
To download a copy of the white paper, visit www.hcea.org/benchmarking-reports/.
About HCEA
The Healthcare Convention and Exhibitors Association (HCEA) is a trade association representing organizations united by a common desire to increase the effectiveness and quality of healthcare conventions and exhibitions as an educational and marketing medium. Since 1930, HCEA has brought together industry stakeholders, including healthcare exhibitors, healthcare exhibition and meeting organizers, and industry suppliers, who are instrumental in promoting healthcare convention marketing and exhibitions as vital components of the healthcare marketing mix. HCEA is the only association solely dedicated to improving the effectiveness of all conventions, meetings and exhibitions for the healthcare industry. For more information about HCEA, visit www.hcea.org.
About Freeman
As the world’s largest brand experience company, Freeman helps organizations connect with their customers by delivering seamless, innovative, and immersive brand experiences. Through comprehensive solutions including strategy, creative, logistics, digital solutions, and event technology, we help clients increase engagement and drive results. For more information about Freeman, visit www.freeman.com.
Contact:
alotz@hcea.org
More information about Freeman...
