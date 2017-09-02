trending Sponsored Content

Shows & Events

EXHIBITORLIVE News

International

Company News

Sponsored Content

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

Company News

submit your news email newsletter

Company News

Orbus Introduces New Products, Catalog and Pricing for 2017

Tweet 2/9/2017

Orbus Exhibit & Display Group®, one of North America’s leading trade suppliers of display, exhibit and event solutions is proud to announce the addition of 88 new portable and modular displays and several new exhibit lines to its extensive offering of tradeshow, exhibit and display products in its new 2017 catalog, The Exhibitors’ Handbook, at



Included in the array of new, innovative display products are new linking and stacking Embrace™ collapsible displays, Modulate™ mix and match fabric banners and reconfigurable inline exhibit kits, outdoor flags, literature racks and more.



EMBRACE™ COLLAPSIBLE DISPLAYS:

Adding to the popular line of exclusive Embrace™ push-fit fabric collapsible displays are new linking inline and stacking display kits. Ten new displays are introduced – from new 20’ and 30’ inline sizes to several 15’ tall options perfect for island tradeshow spaces and retail environments.



MODULATE™ FABRIC BANNERS & KITS:

Modulate is a new line of 11 pillowcase fabric banner shapes that link together easily and 20 fabric exhibit kits designed to reconfigure into multiple sizes. Pre-defined reconfigurable exhibit kits easily snap together and apart to fit and reconfigure for 30’, 20’ and 10’ inline spaces. Aluminum tube frames easily assemble, and graphics simply slip over the top to finish.



HOPUP™ & VECTOR FRAME DISPLAYS:

Orbus introduces new sizes of the popular Hopup™ collapsible and Vector Frame™ push-fit fabric banner and light box product lines. Two new Hopup sizes stretch to fit 20’ and 30’ inline spaces, and pack down easily to a fraction of their size. Three new Vector Frame fabric banner and light box sizes measure 3’, 20’ and 30’ wide, making it easy to create a modern, eye-catching appearance in a variety of environments.



ZOOM™ FLEX FLAGS:

Orbus’ new Zoom™ Flex line of outdoor flags feature flexible fiber poles for better durability and movement, improved base options and a new Edge (rectangular) shaped flag. Zoom Flex is available in four heights, with four flag shapes to choose from.



LITERATURE RACKS:

Orbus introduces two new injection molded literature racks, Quantum 1 and 2. The black plastic construction is lightweight and durable, and collapses to a fraction of its size for easy storage. Four and five pocket options are available.



Orbus’ product catalog and product website, The Exhibitors’ Handbook remains a non-branded, 100% neutral resource designed exclusively for Orbus dealers to use and share.





About Orbus

Orbus Exhibit & Display Group is a market-leading, privately owned group of companies that specialize in the manufacture and trade only supply of portable modular and custom modular exhibit and display products, graphics and solutions. Companies and brands within the group include Orbus365®, SignPro Systems®, Origin® and Nimlok®.



Orbus is a proud member of the ISA, SGIA, ASI, USSC and EDPA; the company boasts G7 Master IDEAlliance certification and is registered to ISO 9001:2008 for the highest manufacturing quality standards and ISO 14001:2004 for its environmental management system and “green” efforts.



Orbus’ supply and manufacturing facilities reside in Woodridge, IL and Las Vegas, NV. For more information, visit





Contact:

kaylinj@orbus.com











More information about Orbus Exhibit & Display Group...





Orbus Exhibit & Display Group®, one of North America’s leading trade suppliers of display, exhibit and event solutions is proud to announce the addition of 88 new portable and modular displays and several new exhibit lines to its extensive offering of tradeshow, exhibit and display products in its new 2017 catalog, The Exhibitors’ Handbook, at www.exhibitors-handbook.com Included in the array of new, innovative display products are new linking and stacking Embrace™ collapsible displays, Modulate™ mix and match fabric banners and reconfigurable inline exhibit kits, outdoor flags, literature racks and more.EMBRACE™ COLLAPSIBLE DISPLAYS:Adding to the popular line of exclusive Embrace™ push-fit fabric collapsible displays are new linking inline and stacking display kits. Ten new displays are introduced – from new 20’ and 30’ inline sizes to several 15’ tall options perfect for island tradeshow spaces and retail environments.MODULATE™ FABRIC BANNERS & KITS:Modulate is a new line of 11 pillowcase fabric banner shapes that link together easily and 20 fabric exhibit kits designed to reconfigure into multiple sizes. Pre-defined reconfigurable exhibit kits easily snap together and apart to fit and reconfigure for 30’, 20’ and 10’ inline spaces. Aluminum tube frames easily assemble, and graphics simply slip over the top to finish.HOPUP™ & VECTOR FRAME DISPLAYS:Orbus introduces new sizes of the popular Hopup™ collapsible and Vector Frame™ push-fit fabric banner and light box product lines. Two new Hopup sizes stretch to fit 20’ and 30’ inline spaces, and pack down easily to a fraction of their size. Three new Vector Frame fabric banner and light box sizes measure 3’, 20’ and 30’ wide, making it easy to create a modern, eye-catching appearance in a variety of environments.ZOOM™ FLEX FLAGS:Orbus’ new Zoom™ Flex line of outdoor flags feature flexible fiber poles for better durability and movement, improved base options and a new Edge (rectangular) shaped flag. Zoom Flex is available in four heights, with four flag shapes to choose from.LITERATURE RACKS:Orbus introduces two new injection molded literature racks, Quantum 1 and 2. The black plastic construction is lightweight and durable, and collapses to a fraction of its size for easy storage. Four and five pocket options are available.Orbus’ product catalog and product website, The Exhibitors’ Handbook remains a non-branded, 100% neutral resource designed exclusively for Orbus dealers to use and share.About OrbusOrbus Exhibit & Display Group is a market-leading, privately owned group of companies that specialize in the manufacture and trade only supply of portable modular and custom modular exhibit and display products, graphics and solutions. Companies and brands within the group include Orbus365®, SignPro Systems®, Origin® and Nimlok®.Orbus is a proud member of the ISA, SGIA, ASI, USSC and EDPA; the company boasts G7 Master IDEAlliance certification and is registered to ISO 9001:2008 for the highest manufacturing quality standards and ISO 14001:2004 for its environmental management system and “green” efforts.Orbus’ supply and manufacturing facilities reside in Woodridge, IL and Las Vegas, NV. For more information, visit www.orbus.com Tweet



