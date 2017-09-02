trending Sponsored Content

SPARGO Managed Expositions Take Nine Spots in the Fastest 50 Circle

Tweet 2/9/2017

SPARGO, Inc. is pleased to announce that nine of our exposition sales and management clients have been honored with the Trade Show Executives (TSE) “Fastest 50” tradeshows designation for their 2016 shows. In addition, TSE has named the 2016 FAST TRACKERS - THE "NEXT 50" which TSE lists as the shows that were not fast enough to crack the Top 50, but are strong contenders for next year. Three of SPARGO’s clients received this achievement in 2015 and, this year, eleven have done so!



“I am proud, once again, to congratulate our clients and the staff at SPARGO behind their success for being recognized for this achievement. We build relationships, perform market research, utilize technology, analyze business intelligence, attend competitive events, and continuously work the prospect pipeline; however, we can only sell what people want to buy. It is truly a team effort and the quality programs produced by our clients result in “must attend” events. These events deliver the ROI exhibitors want – it’s that simple.” Susan Bracken, President & CEO, SPARGO, Inc.





About SPARGO, Inc.

SPARGO is a full-service event management company offering a full suite of services that support the production of tradeshows, conventions, conferences, symposiums and seminars. - See more at:



Mission:

SPARGO's mission is to provide cost effective event management solutions through the combination of technology and talent for association and corporate meetings.



SPARGO’s Fastest 50 Honorees: The 50 Fastest-Growing Shows by Net Square Feet of Exhibit Space AFCEA/U.S. Naval Institute Western Conference & Exposition

Transportation Research Board Annual Meeting The 50 Fastest-Growing Shows by Number of Exhibiting Companies AFCEA Defensive Cyber Operations Symposium

AFCEA/U.S. Naval Institute Western Conference & Exposition

ASCO Annual Meeting, American Society of Clinical Oncology

Transportation Research Board Annual Meeting The 50 Fastest-Growing Shows by Total Attendance AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo, American Association for Clinical Chemistry

AORN Surgical Conference & Expo, Association of periOperative Registered Nurses

ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting, American Society of Health-System Pharmacists Fastest 50 Fast Trackers - By Net Square Feet of Exhibit Space AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo, American Association for Clinical Chemistry

AORN Surgical Conference & Expo, Association of periOperative Registered Nurses

ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting, American Society of Health-System Pharmacists

AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo, American Association for Clinical Chemistry

AFCEA Defensive Cyber Operations Symposium

AGU Fall Meeting (American Geophysical Union)

ANCC National Magnet Conference® (American Nurses Credentialing Center), American Nurses Association

ASCO Annual Meeting, American Society of Clinical Oncology

ASH Annual Meeting & Exposition, American Society of Hematology Fastest 50 Fast Trackers - By Number of Exhibiting Companies AORN Surgical Conference & Expo, Association of periOperative Registered Nurses

ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting, American Society of Health-System Pharmacists Fastest 50 Fast Trackers - By Total Attendance AFCEA/U.S. Naval Institute Western Conference & Exposition

ASCO Annual Meeting, American Society of Clinical Oncology

ASH Annual Meeting & Exposition, American Society of Hematology





Contact:

kristin.gibson@spargoinc.com









