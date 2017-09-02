trending Sponsored Content

Shows & Events

EXHIBITORLIVE News

International

Company News

Sponsored Content

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

Company News

submit your news email newsletter

New Products, EXHIBITORLIVE News

4 Productions, LLC to Unveil its 55-inch Hydraulic Capacitive Multi Touch Table at EXHIBITORLIVE

Tweet Learn More About EXHIBITORLive 2/9/2017

4 Productions, LLC (“4 P”), well established and highly renowned as a national leading full service production and multimedia communications company, continues to make a name in bringing innovative technology products to the rental market.



At EXHIBITORLIVE 2017, the premier annual conference for trade show and event marketing professionals, 4 P will introduce the “55” Hydraulic Capacitive Multi Touch Table” — the newest in a line that 4 P has created to help companies market and advertise through powerful and engaging audiovisual experiences.



runs from March 12-16 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. The 55” Hydraulic Capacitive Touch Table is among 44 products in the EXHIBITORLIVE 2017



“Our 4 Productions software developers, engineers, and designers collaborate with overseas manufacturers to take a concept and make a product,” said David McCormack, General Manager for 4 Productions.



The 55” Hydraulic Capacitive Multi Touch Table is a sleek and smart-looking piece of furniture, which has embedded into its surface a bonded capacitive 55-inch touchscreen with ultra-high def resolution — and an internal computer that operates off an Intel i7 Processor, which allows for the running of just about any software or program, and to be able to annotate and save files, and send an email directly from the table.



“As well, the internal computer allows the unit to run off of one power cord; it also has four inputs to manage four distinct sources to toggle between. The coupling of sleek design and technology enables, with the push of a button, to adjust the table top from a coffee table height of 21 inches to the 33-inch conference table height. Screen rotation is also controlled with one touch.”



“Talk about a making a memorable impression end effectively building your brand. Imagine broadcasting images and stories and marketing and advertising messages on the surface of this table, a touchscreen surface that has 50 distinct touch points to accommodate multiple users and a viewing angle of 178 degrees.”



4 P is developing a series of software applications that will run on the 55” Hydraulic Capacitive Multi Touch Table.



“These software applications are specifically geared to optimizing and leveraging the unique utility and advantages of the table,” said Mr. McCormick.



In launching the 55” Hydraulic Capacitive Multi Touch Table, 4 Productions builds its legacy for innovation, following, earlier this month, establishing itself as the first company in the industry to offer 1.8 LED tiles for the rental market, thus making the highest resolution video display technology available to far more organizations.



For more information about 4 Productions, LLC, go to





Contact:

dfranzen@summitresourcepartners.com









4 Productions, LLC (“4 P”), well established and highly renowned as a national leading full service production and multimedia communications company, continues to make a name in bringing innovative technology products to the rental market.At EXHIBITOR2017, the premier annual conference for trade show and event marketing professionals, 4 P will introduce the “55” Hydraulic Capacitive Multi Touch Table” — the newest in a line that 4 P has created to help companies market and advertise through powerful and engaging audiovisual experiences. EXHIBITORLIVE 2017 runs from March 12-16 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. The 55” Hydraulic Capacitive Touch Table is among 44 products in the EXHIBITOR2017 New Product Showcase ."“Our 4 Productions software developers, engineers, and designers collaborate with overseas manufacturers to take a concept and make a product,” said David McCormack, General Manager for 4 Productions.The 55” Hydraulic Capacitive Multi Touch Table is a sleek and smart-looking piece of furniture, which has embedded into its surface a bonded capacitive 55-inch touchscreen with ultra-high def resolution — and an internal computer that operates off an Intel i7 Processor, which allows for the running of just about any software or program, and to be able to annotate and save files, and send an email directly from the table.“As well, the internal computer allows the unit to run off of one power cord; it also has four inputs to manage four distinct sources to toggle between. The coupling of sleek design and technology enables, with the push of a button, to adjust the table top from a coffee table height of 21 inches to the 33-inch conference table height. Screen rotation is also controlled with one touch.”“Talk about a making a memorable impression end effectively building your brand. Imagine broadcasting images and stories and marketing and advertising messages on the surface of this table, a touchscreen surface that has 50 distinct touch points to accommodate multiple users and a viewing angle of 178 degrees.”4 P is developing a series of software applications that will run on the 55” Hydraulic Capacitive Multi Touch Table.“These software applications are specifically geared to optimizing and leveraging the unique utility and advantages of the table,” said Mr. McCormick.In launching the 55” Hydraulic Capacitive Multi Touch Table, 4 Productions builds its legacy for innovation, following, earlier this month, establishing itself as the first company in the industry to offer 1.8 LED tiles for the rental market, thus making the highest resolution video display technology available to far more organizations.For more information about 4 Productions, LLC, go to www.4productions.com Tweet



