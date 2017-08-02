|
Shows & Events, EXHIBITOR News
Integrated Systems Europe Announces Finalists for ISE Stand Design Awards Competition
2/8/2017
Integrated Systems Europe is proud to announce the finalists in the first ever ISE Stand Design Awards competition, organized by EXHIBITOR magazine, an award-winning monthly publication featuring best practices for trade show marketing. Created to acknowledge ISE exhibitors and their exhibit-design efforts, the competition was open to all of the show’s roughly 850 exhibits. Entries were judged in three size-based categories: 6 to 39 square meters, 40 to 100 square meters, and more than 100 square meters.
"The quality of the stands is truly exceptional, resulting in a vibrant show floor full of immersive, engaging experiences that makes me proud to be a member of the trade show industry," said Travis Stanton, editor of EXHIBITOR magazine. "We were thoroughly impressed with all of the stands, making it very difficult to arrive at the list of only 21 finalists. The judges definitely have their work cut out for them selecting just one winner in each of the three categories."
A group of highly esteemed designers and marketers will further evaluate each of the 21 finalists, considering how well each stand: demonstrates effective design realization/fabrication, delivers cohesive and effective graphics, offers clear organization/wayfinding, presents an effective lighting design, employs the allotted space, and more.
One winner in each category (small stand, medium stand, and large stand) will be named during a free awards ceremony at 16:30 on Thursday, February 9, in the ISE Audio Solutions Theater (stand 7-Z160).
About Integrated Systems Europe
Launched in 2004, ISE is the world’s largest tradeshow for the professional AV and electronic systems industry. ISE 2017 will take place from 7-10 February 2017, and is expected to draw over 1,100 exhibitors and more than 65,000 registered attendees to its Amsterdam RAI location. The event is a joint venture of the Custom Electronic Design and Installation Association (CEDIA) and InfoComm International®. For further information, please visit www.iseurope.org.
About Exhibitor Media Group
The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR'S Learning Events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the training conference for trade show and corporate event professionals; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the world's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com.
EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.
