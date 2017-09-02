|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Why Design Matters Shows & Events
IDEAS and GES Touch Down in Houston with Super Bowl Fan Festival 'Wow' Factor EXHIBITORLIVE News
Skyline Engagement Team to Lead Digital Marketing and Social Media Beginner Workshop at EXHIBITORLIVE International
Gielissen Boosts its Events Business Unit Company News
CORT Trade Show & Event Furnishings Shares Top Event Design Trends for 2017 Sponsored Content
Emerging Trade Show Trends to Watch EXHIBITORLIVE News
44 Certified New Products to Debut at EXHIBITORLIVE EXHIBITORLIVE News
CEIR's Senior Research Director to Lead Session on Attendee Engagement at EXHIBITORLIVE Company News
Orbus Partners with UPS on Carbon Neutral Shipping Program
submit your news
email newsletter
|
People
Paul Miller Joins ProExhibits as VP of Marketing
2/9/2017
ProExhibits, an award-winning design and production team of exhibit, event and environment experts serving clients worldwide, announced the addition of Paul Miller as VP of Marketing. In this role Miller will provide both strategic oversight and hands-on involvement in all marketing activities, including both digital and traditional programs.
Dick Wheeler, President of ProExhibits, states, “Paul brings a broad range of talent and experience accumulated during his 20+ years as both an entrepreneur and corporate executive in Silicon Valley. With a wide range of international business experience, his marketing talents will also help our clients who serve a global audience.”
Miller adds, “I’m excited to join a leadership team that emphasizes exemplary customer service and deep respect for its employees. In addition, ProExhibits has demonstrated a commitment to innovation and I hope to help them continue on that path.” Before joining ProExhibits, Miller served in a variety of marketing and business development roles for firms such as Applied Materials, Kobe Steel USA and the Gratitude Network.
About ProExhibits
Since 1987, ProExhibits has been known for superior marketing solutions that enable clients to enjoy unique brand and sales advantages in today's highly competitive marketplace. As a team, ProExhibits specializes in exceeding expectations, exemplified by a 99.7% customer satisfaction rating year after year. For more information go to www.proexhibits.com.
Contact:
PMiller@proexhibits.com
More information about ProExhibits...
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|