Paul Miller Joins ProExhibits as VP of Marketing

Tweet 2/9/2017

ProExhibits, an award-winning design and production team of exhibit, event and environment experts serving clients worldwide, announced the addition of Paul Miller as VP of Marketing. In this role Miller will provide both strategic oversight and hands-on involvement in all marketing activities, including both digital and traditional programs.



Dick Wheeler, President of ProExhibits, states, “Paul brings a broad range of talent and experience accumulated during his 20+ years as both an entrepreneur and corporate executive in Silicon Valley. With a wide range of international business experience, his marketing talents will also help our clients who serve a global audience.”



Miller adds, “I’m excited to join a leadership team that emphasizes exemplary customer service and deep respect for its employees. In addition, ProExhibits has demonstrated a commitment to innovation and I hope to help them continue on that path.” Before joining ProExhibits, Miller served in a variety of marketing and business development roles for firms such as Applied Materials, Kobe Steel USA and the Gratitude Network.





About ProExhibits

Since 1987, ProExhibits has been known for superior marketing solutions that enable clients to enjoy unique brand and sales advantages in today's highly competitive marketplace. As a team, ProExhibits specializes in exceeding expectations, exemplified by a 99.7% customer satisfaction rating year after year. For more information go to





Contact:

PMiller@proexhibits.com











