HCEA and Access TCA to Host Reception on March 13 at EXHIBITORLIVE

Tweet Learn More About EXHIBITORLive 2/9/2017

HCEA & Access TCA will host a March Madness-themed reception to reconnect with industry colleagues (and to meet new ones) at EXHIBITORLIVE at 5:30pm on Monday, March 13, in Palm A, Mandalay Bay.



"This casual function will provide lively cocktails, tasty appetizers and memorable conversation - with no boring speeches in between," said Kristen Leikwold, HCEA’s Membership Concierge. "Join us!"



Prospective members and existing HCEA supporters are welcome.



About HCEA

The Healthcare Convention and Exhibitors Association (HCEA) is a trade association representing organizations united by a common desire to increase the effectiveness and quality of healthcare conventions and exhibitions as an educational and marketing medium. Since 1930, HCEA has brought together industry stakeholders, including healthcare exhibitors, healthcare exhibition and meeting organizers, and industry suppliers, who are instrumental in promoting healthcare convention marketing and exhibitions as vital components of the healthcare marketing mix. HCEA is the only association solely dedicated to improving the effectiveness of all conventions, meetings and exhibitions for the healthcare industry. For more information about HCEA, visit





Contact:

kleikwold@hcea.org









