Company News
SmithBucklin Releases 2017 Edition of Circuit
2/9/2017
SmithBucklin, the association management and services company more organizations turn to than any other, announced today the release of its annual publication, Circuit. It includes insights useful to association boards and staff, as well as news and highlights about SmithBucklin and its client organizations. This year, it also features SmithBucklin's "20 for 2017," which focuses on 20 key issues, trends and developments that will impact associations in the coming year.
"These 20 pieces give us an opportunity to showcase the thoughts and insights of association experts including our own SmithBucklin colleagues, who are continually thinking about the road ahead as they work closely alongside volunteer leaders, association staff and industry partners. Our hope is that these stories will jumpstart thinking and conversation about the evolution and continuing significance of associations," said Matt Sanderson, President & CEO, SmithBucklin.
SmithBucklin offers Circuit, now in its 14th year of publication, as an industry resource with the intention that it contributes to the success of associations everywhere. The publication is available in a sharable, digital version at smithbucklin.com/circuit2017.
Some of the 20 issues, trends and developments include:
About SmithBucklin
SmithBucklin is the association management and services company more organizations turn to than any other. Our mission is to achieve the missions of the client organizations we serve and provide uncompromised stewardship for their long-term prosperity. SmithBucklin offers full-service management and outsourced services to trade associations, professional societies, technology user communities, industry consortia, charitable organizations, corporations and government institutes. Founded in 1949, SmithBucklin has offices in Chicago, Washington D.C., Old Lyme, Conn., St. Louis, Bethesda, Md., and San Ramon, Calif., and delivers seamless association and event management services worldwide. The company is 100 percent employee-owned. For more information, please visit www.smithbucklin.com or call 1-800-539-9740.
Contact:
jclark@smithbucklin.com
