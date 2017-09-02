trending Sponsored Content

SmithBucklin Releases 2017 Edition of Circuit

Tweet 2/9/2017

SmithBucklin, the association management and services company more organizations turn to than any other, announced today the release of its annual publication, Circuit. It includes insights useful to association boards and staff, as well as news and highlights about SmithBucklin and its client organizations. This year, it also features SmithBucklin's "20 for 2017," which focuses on 20 key issues, trends and developments that will impact associations in the coming year.



"These 20 pieces give us an opportunity to showcase the thoughts and insights of association experts including our own SmithBucklin colleagues, who are continually thinking about the road ahead as they work closely alongside volunteer leaders, association staff and industry partners. Our hope is that these stories will jumpstart thinking and conversation about the evolution and continuing significance of associations," said Matt Sanderson, President & CEO, SmithBucklin.



SmithBucklin offers Circuit, now in its 14th year of publication, as an industry resource with the intention that it contributes to the success of associations everywhere. The publication is available in a sharable, digital version at smithbucklin.com/circuit2017.



Some of the 20 issues, trends and developments include: "Associations 2027": Why associations are more vital than ever before, and why the foundation for the future is strong.

"Purpose: The Secret Weapon for Associations": Associations do work that matters and, therefore, they inspire and deliver powerful calls to action.

"It's All About the Experience": How to engage members – especially Millennials – through meetings and events.

"Tradeshow Table Stakes": Why data is integral to decision making.

"Healthcare Associations Fuel Innovations": How associations can serve as a mutually beneficial bridge between companies who innovate in the healthcare arena and those responsible for treating, healing and caring for patients. "Overall, Circuit highlights the enduring value of associations, and reflects our fascination with and commitment to the association industry," Sanderson said. "I hope all of our readers will find something that will help them with the important work they do every day."





About SmithBucklin

SmithBucklin is the association management and services company more organizations turn to than any other. Our mission is to achieve the missions of the client organizations we serve and provide uncompromised stewardship for their long-term prosperity. SmithBucklin offers full-service management and outsourced services to trade associations, professional societies, technology user communities, industry consortia, charitable organizations, corporations and government institutes. Founded in 1949, SmithBucklin has offices in Chicago, Washington D.C., Old Lyme, Conn., St. Louis, Bethesda, Md., and San Ramon, Calif., and delivers seamless association and event management services worldwide. The company is 100 percent employee-owned. For more information, please visit





