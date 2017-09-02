trending Sponsored Content

GES Releases its Sixth Annual Trend Tracker List

Tweet 2/9/2017

GES, a global experiential marketing partner producing live events, announced the launch of the 2017 Trend Tracker, the world’s largest event trend guide.



GES has researched and compiled the ultimate list of top trends in live event planning and strategy, marketing, technology, and design. Each year, members of the GES global team hit the streets to witness the most interesting, memorable and game-changing trends in the industry.



This year, attendees and exhibitors are benefitting from more pre-events and real-time content, micro-recommendations and insta-connections. Marketers are creating events that are nimble and simplified, and in turn, they evolve in real-time for the most personalized experiences possible.



“We are always looking for new ways to create smarter and more inspired brand experiences,” said GES Executive Vice President of Global Marketing, Wendy Gibson. “We produce thousands of events each year and we’ve scoured the globe for the top event trends that will define 2017.”



This year’s Trend Tracker Guide is focused on: Planning and Strategy : Everyone at the planning table is speaking analytics and customization.

: Everyone at the planning table is speaking analytics and customization. Marketing : Marketers are developing comprehensive strategies that offer multiple layers of engagement.

: Marketers are developing comprehensive strategies that offer multiple layers of engagement. Technology : Marketers are finally looking past the glitz of the goggles and toward strategic technologies.

: Marketers are finally looking past the glitz of the goggles and toward strategic technologies. Design: The attendee journey has never been more important, nor has strategic design. Download your free sixth-annual GES 2017 Trend Tracker guide now, and learn valuable tips on enhancing participation at events:





About GES

GES, a Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI) company, is a global, full-service provider for live events, producing corporate events, exhibitions, conferences, congresses, exhibits and entertainment experiences. GES provides a wide-range of services, including official show services, audio visual, cutting-edge creative and design, marketing and measurement services, and event accommodations – all with an unrivaled global reach. GES partners with leading shows and brands, including Mary Kay, Spring Fair Birmingham, MAGIC, CONEXPO-CON/AGG and IFPE, and Toronto Boat Show. GES’ National Servicenter® has been recognized with certification under the J.D. Power and Associates Certified Call Center Program℠ for the past eight years, and for the seventh year in a row Ad Age has named GES as one of the “World’s 50 Largest Agency Companies.” For more information, visit





Contact:

dpage@ges.com











