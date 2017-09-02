trending Sponsored Content

CORT Trade Show and Events Opens New Chicago-Area Warehouse

Tweet 2/9/2017

CORT Trade Show & Event Furnishings, the nation’s leading furniture and accessories rental company, today announced the opening of a new distribution center in the Chicago metro-area.



The new facility located at 2141 Internationale Parkway #300 in Woodbridge, Illinois, has doubled the size of its previous facility. The expanded Chicago location will continue to serve customers across 12 Midwestern states as well as Toronto, Canada.



“Our new facility will allow us to better serve our customers by increasing our inventory availability and product offerings,” said Tom Kronemann, general manager, CORT Trade Show & Event Furnishings. “With the growth of our business, we will also be adding more employees, investing in more equipment and implementing new technologies.”



CORT Trade Show & Event Furnishings has been serving the customers in the Chicago metro-area since 1998.



To learn more about CORT, please visit





About CORT Trade Show & Event Furnishings

CORT Trade Show & Event Furnishings is the leading nationwide provider of rental furnishings for the meeting, events and exhibit industry. From high-profile special events to corporate meetings to weddings, CORT provides the rental furnishings that make expositions and events possible. CORT also provides rental furniture to the majority of trade shows and conferences in the nation, including shows and events in Canada. For more information, visit



About CORT

CORT, a Berkshire Hathaway Company, is the nation's leading provider of transition services, including furniture rental for home and office, event furnishings, destination services, apartment locating, touring and other services. With more than 100 offices, showrooms and clearance centers across the United States, operations in the United Kingdom and partners in more than 80 countries, no other furniture rental company can match CORT's breadth of services and companywide commitment to providing excellent customer service. For more information, please visit





Contact:

sarah@largemouthpr.com









