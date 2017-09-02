trending Sponsored Content

Hubb to Power Content Management for Microsoft Ignite

Tweet 2/9/2017

Event content management technology provider Hubb today announced that it has again been chosen to power the content for Microsoft's largest annual event, Microsoft Ignite, along with the co-located Microsoft Data Science Summit. Microsoft's decision follows Hubb's successful deployment as the content management platform supporting the 2016 conference and its more than 26,000 users, 419 sponsors and exhibitors and 1,414 sessions.



Hubb worked closely with Microsoft to create specialized integrations and tools for the 2016 event that supported the company's business goals and streamlined Microsoft Ignite's content management process. Hubb also introduced new staffing and expert finder tools to help attendees connect with product experts on the show floor.



"Managing such a large-scale event without the support of Hubb's content management tool would require a team of more than 20 event managers to spend their entire day buried in Excel sheets and email, leaving no time to think about the attendee experience," said Allison Magyar, CEO of Hubb. "Working closely with Microsoft, we've built effective tools and integrations that take the burden of heavy content management off the planners, allowing them to focus on strategic tactics to align the event with company business goals and enhance the attendee experience."



Hubb's API will again power content for Microsoft Ignite's other event technology including the event's marketing website, digital signage, the mobile app, MyIgnite website, sponsor/exhibitor offerings, session scanning, and the Microsoft Ignite Bot. Hubb is the center of an automated process that offers attendees a consistent experience across the entire event and easier access to event content.



By creating a seamless flow of data between the various sources of information, Hubb can easily manage the session evaluation process—attendees can fill out surveys via email or directly on the mobile app after a session, and Hubb will collect the results in a central location on MyIgnite. Hubb also furnishes session information to The Ignite Bot, built on Microsoft's Bot Framework, which will answer attendee questions and allow them to instantly add new sessions to their online schedule using Slack, Skype, or Facebook Messenger.



Microsoft Ignite 2017 will take place Sept. 25 – 29 in Orlando.





About Hubb

Hubb brings order to the chaos of content management for meetings and conferences. Our flagship cloud-based software platform uses simple, automated workflows to streamline collecting, managing and marketing of all event content from speakers to sessions to sponsors. Hubb is a platform that allows you to administer calls for papers, abstract grading, session and speaker management, and content marketing. The software scales to the needs of events of all sizes, and it integrates easily with other event technologies to ensure all content is consistent and up-to-date. Founded by veteran event management professionals, Hubb makes its headquarters in Vancouver, WA. For more information, visit





Contact:

Contact:









