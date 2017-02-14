|
|
|
|
|
Associations/Press, Shows & Events
IFES to Present 'Global Village' at EuroShop 2017
2/14/2017
The International Federation of Exhibition and Event Services (IFES) will present the first-ever "IFES Global Village" at EuroShop, the leading trade show for shop-fitting and exhibition design, March 5-9, in Dusseldorf, Germany. The IFES Global Village, (Hall 4, Stand F36) will consist of eighteen member companies and together with the IFES Association Management team, will meet with partners, members and attendees from around the globe.
"Because IFES represents a global collaboration network, hospitality and cordiality have always been very important to IFES," notes Uta Goretzky, managing director of IFES. "The Global Village will feature catering for the entire duration of the EuroShop exhibition. This is meant to encourage visitors to relax; and to return."
In addition to being a hub for international networking, the Global Village will also feature a marketplace of innovation. "It's a prototype booth," remarks Goretzky, "Many of the materials used to in the construction of this stand have never been used like this in Germany." The Global Village will include carbon fiber-coated ceramic surfaces, a semi-transparent LED surface screen, and visitor-tracking technology, allowing us to compile information on activity in the booth."
Besides the Global Village, IFES is also the Official Content Partner of the Expo + Event Forum, a free lecture series on news, trends, innovations and best practices, running concurrently with EuroShop exhibition hours, in Hall 4. Visit the IFES Global Village at EuroShop, Hall 4, Stand F36.
For more information on the IFES Global Village and IFES member benefits, visit www.ifesnet.com or contact Uta Goretzky, Managing Director, IFES, at uta@ifesnet.org.
About EuroShop
In 1966 EuroShop was organized for the first time by Messe Düsseldorf, and is held every three years. The EHI Retail Institute acts as the event’s conceptual sponsor. The last EuroShop in 2014 registered 2,229 exhibitors from 56 countries covering more than 116,000 m² of net exhibition space and featuring 109,496 trade visitors, 63% of whom came from abroad. For further information, go to www.euroshop.de.
About IFES
The International Federation of Exhibition and Event Services (IFES) consists of more than 250 registered member companies from around the globe. The primary goal of IFES is to represent, promote and support the business interests of its members by enhancing international collaboration. IFES directly represents nearly 20,000 exhibition and event service industry employees from 50 countries and works closely with its 14 national association members to facilitate opportunities for gaining knowledge and expanding this global cooperation. For more information, go to www.ifesnet.com.
Contact:
uta@ifesnet.org
More information about IFES - International Federation of Exhibition and Event Services ...
|
|
|
|