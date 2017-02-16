trending Sponsored Content

Experient and SMG Renew Partnership

Tweet 2/16/2017

Experient, A Maritz Global Events Company, and SMG, the world’s largest convention center management firm, recently finalized a preferred partner agreement that continues a long-standing relationship between the two companies since 2005.



The new agreement will help both companies expand their business opportunities by focusing on each company’s collective venue and planning services.



“We have always seen the parallels between our two organizations,” said Gregg Caren, Executive Vice President of SMG’s Convention Center Division. “We both offer best-in-class service to our mutual clients. This new and expanded partnership is a ‘renewal of vows’ so to speak. It will encourage even more event activity at our facilities by simplifying the process of contracting with our convention centers, and providing added benefits for clients.”



By expanding the partnership, customers will save time and money thanks to a more streamlined contract process.



“This continued partnership is further evidence that both of our companies are committed to provide the best service to our clients,” said Michael Guerriero, Division President of Experient. “We have enjoyed working with SMG over the last 12 years for the mutual benefit of our clients and look forward to the continuation of this partnership. The combination of SMG and Experient’s industry-leading event management services and the expertise of our event professionals help create one-of-akind events for clients with exceptional results.”





About Experient®

Experient, a Maritz Global Events Company, leads the Meetings & Events Industry as one of the best-known and mostrespected brands in the world. This reputation is earned with each meeting, convention, tradeshow, conference, sporting event and exhibition produced for clients. Professionals are dedicated to Perfecting the Event Experience® through experience design, attendance building, risk management and security, revenue generation and cost savings, and event intelligence. Across the globe, association, tradeshow, sports and government clients turn to Experient for the best in event planning and management, site sourcing and contract negotiation, unified registration and housing, mobile event platform, lead retrieval, data management and marketing. Experient creatively engineers and fully integrates the total event experience—one that is distinct, memorable and remarkable—while driving data analytics and bottom line results. Visit



About SMG

Founded in 1977, SMG provides management services to 233 public assembly facilities including convention and exhibition centers, arenas, stadiums, theaters, performing arts centers, equestrian facilities, science centers and a variety of other venues. With facilities across the globe, SMG manages more than 15 million square feet of exhibition space and more than 1.5 million sports and entertainment seats. As the recognized global industry leader, SMG provides venue management, sales, marketing, event booking and programming, construction and design consulting, and pre-opening services for such landmark facilities as McCormick Place & Soldier Field in Chicago, Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, Houston¹s NRG Park and the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. SMG also offers food and beverage operations through its concessions and catering companies, currently serving more than 140 accounts worldwide. For more information visit





Contact:

gcaren@smgworld.com









