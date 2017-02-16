trending Sponsored Content

Shows & Events

International

EXHIBITORLIVE News

Sponsored Content

Company News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

Company News

submit your news email newsletter

New Products

MILOS Releases Video on Regulations for Temporary Demountable Outdoor Structures

Tweet 2/16/2017

MILOS has released two videos from a four part video series to go along with its three-month spotlight on MILOS Roofs (1 January – 31 March).



This first video is from Area Four Industries R&D Director Marc Hendriks. In this video, Marc gives you an overview of applicable regulations for temporary demountable outdoor structures (TDS) and their scope. By the end of the video, you’ll have a better understanding of the range of regulations relating to TDS and what they entail.



Watch the first MILOS Roofs video at



In the second video, Area Four Industries Technical Director Norbert Tripp focuses on some background information about wind and the resulting loads on roof structures. Since this is a complex matter, Norbert touches on some basics, such as the relationship between wind speed and wind pressure, as well as the behaviour of canopies under wind loads. The often misunderstood self-weight of structures is also covered.



Watch the second MILOS Roofs video at





About MILOS

MILOS was founded in 1994 and is currently one of the largest truss manufacturers in Europe. It has subsidiaries in the United Kingdom and America. MILOS became part of Area Four Industries group in 2012, which consists of the brands TOMCAT, JAMES THOMAS ENGINEERING and LITEC. Area Four Industries is the world’s largest aluminum trussing and staging manufacturer. For more information go to





Contact:

david.gore@areafourindustries.com









MILOS has released two videos from a four part video series to go along with its three-month spotlight on MILOS Roofs (1 January – 31 March).This first video is from Area Four Industries R&D Director Marc Hendriks. In this video, Marc gives you an overview of applicable regulations for temporary demountable outdoor structures (TDS) and their scope. By the end of the video, you’ll have a better understanding of the range of regulations relating to TDS and what they entail.Watch the first MILOS Roofs video at www.youtube.com/watch?v=vYUoJkNu9KI In the second video, Area Four Industries Technical Director Norbert Tripp focuses on some background information about wind and the resulting loads on roof structures. Since this is a complex matter, Norbert touches on some basics, such as the relationship between wind speed and wind pressure, as well as the behaviour of canopies under wind loads. The often misunderstood self-weight of structures is also covered.Watch the second MILOS Roofs video at www.youtube.com/watch?v=hQMeKFDpq3A About MILOSMILOS was founded in 1994 and is currently one of the largest truss manufacturers in Europe. It has subsidiaries in the United Kingdom and America. MILOS became part of Area Four Industries group in 2012, which consists of the brands TOMCAT, JAMES THOMAS ENGINEERING and LITEC. Area Four Industries is the world’s largest aluminum trussing and staging manufacturer. For more information go to www.areafourindustries.com/CompanySites/Milos-structural-systems Tweet



