Haverford Systems to Launch its 3D LED Display Technology in the New Product Showcase at EXHIBITORLIVE

2/16/2017

On March 13th 2017 at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Haverford Systems will be displaying 3D LED Display Technology in the New Product Showcase at



"The New Product Showcase is the launching pad for the hottest new products and services making their debut at the industry's number one event, EXHIBITORLIVE. Entrants become eligible for the prestigious Buyers Choice Award, recognizing the top new products of the year"



Imagine your exhibit space becoming the scenery of your choice with your products demonstrated in full 3D. Show your products hovering and spinning to effectively communicate their benefits. Add interactive capabilities to further customize the experience. Create exhibits that satisfy today's sophisticated customers who are gravitating toward high tech virtual reality experiences.







Stand out from your competition. Tell your story with impact. Perfect For: Pharmaceutical Visualization: show complex ideas in an understandable way

Bring Impossible Products to the Showroom Floor: from airplanes to automobiles, show the ins and out of products that would never normally fit in a trade show booth

Provide Captivating Immersive Entertainment: keep buyers at your booth for longer by immersing them!

Off the Trade Show Floor: Use as a mobile experiential marketing tool, live events, live streaming esports, cinema, collaborative design, museums and education, and more!





About Haverford Systems

Established in 1987, Haverford Systems is a diversified technology company. The Haverford Systems Group of Companies includes: PTZ Optics, HuddlecamHD, CRS, LSS , HSI Integrations , and HSI Immersive. From affordable live streaming and conference room systems to high tech immersive technologies, Haverford Systems can make your visions become realities. For more information go to www.haverford.com





Contact:

emily.richards@haverford.com









