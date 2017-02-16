trending Sponsored Content

The Special Event Company Wraps Production of 2017 North Carolina CEO Forum

2/16/2017

The Special Event Company recently produced the 2017 North Carolina CEO Forum, held at North Ridge Country Club, in Raleigh, N.C. on Thursday, February 2 and Friday, February 3. It was the eighth consecutive year that the Cary-based event company led the planning, logistics and on-site operation of the annual leadership forum. This year’s event focused on the theme of Innovation and Leadership in Healthcare and brought together more than 400 CEOs and business, government, and non-profit executives from companies and organizations statewide.



Attendees welcomed North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, and Glaxo Smith Klein President Jack Bailey as featured keynote speakers, plus more than 15 additional speakers throughout the two-day program, including the following Title Sponsor keynotes: • Scott Byers, President & Chief Executive Officer, EDM Americas

• Frank Holding Jr., Chairman and CEO, First Citizens Bank

• Joe Laurin, President, Fidelity Health Group

• Cynthia Verst, President, Clinical Operations, Quintiles IMS

• Brad Wilson, President and CEO, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina A charitable opportunity was included as part of the Forum, with all proceeds from the live auction being donated to Make-A-Wish® Eastern North Carolina, which works to empower children battling life-threatening conditions, and Teen Cancer America, an organization that provides specialized facilities for teens with cancer. Total proceeds from the event will be divided between the two organizations in support of their respective missions. As corporate supporters of Teen Cancer America, The Special Event Company donated a Paul Reed Smith S2 Standard 22 guitar signed by Roger Daltrey, Pete Townshend, Eddie Vedder and Joan Jett as a unique live auction item, which sold for $9,000.







The Special Event Company was an official partner of the North Carolina CEO Forum, and has been since the event’s inception in 2009. The SEC team provided production needs, registration assistance, speaker and sponsor management, venue coordination, and décor design.



For more information about the 2017 NC CEO Forum, visit





ABOUT THE SPECIAL EVENT COMPANY

The Special Event Company (TSEC) has provided exceptional strategic and creative delivery of meetings and events since our formation in 1987. From our headquarters in Cary, NC and satellite offices in Newport Beach, CA, London, and Sydney, the company executes global programs with seamless efficiency. We offer a turnkey service for site selection, planning, logistics, production and audio visual, transport, collateral and graphic design. Our team of professional planners will effectively budget, design, source, contract, and execute award-winning programs, which exceed clients’ goals and deliver excellent ROI. For more information, please visit





Contact:

chelsey@specialeventco.com









