IDEAS and GES Touch Down in Houston with Super Bowl Fan Festival 'Wow' Factor
The Special Event Company Wraps Production of 2017 North Carolina CEO Forum
2/16/2017
The Special Event Company recently produced the 2017 North Carolina CEO Forum, held at North Ridge Country Club, in Raleigh, N.C. on Thursday, February 2 and Friday, February 3. It was the eighth consecutive year that the Cary-based event company led the planning, logistics and on-site operation of the annual leadership forum. This year’s event focused on the theme of Innovation and Leadership in Healthcare and brought together more than 400 CEOs and business, government, and non-profit executives from companies and organizations statewide.
Attendees welcomed North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, and Glaxo Smith Klein President Jack Bailey as featured keynote speakers, plus more than 15 additional speakers throughout the two-day program, including the following Title Sponsor keynotes:
The Special Event Company was an official partner of the North Carolina CEO Forum, and has been since the event’s inception in 2009. The SEC team provided production needs, registration assistance, speaker and sponsor management, venue coordination, and décor design.
For more information about the 2017 NC CEO Forum, visit www.ncceoforum.com.
ABOUT THE SPECIAL EVENT COMPANY
The Special Event Company (TSEC) has provided exceptional strategic and creative delivery of meetings and events since our formation in 1987. From our headquarters in Cary, NC and satellite offices in Newport Beach, CA, London, and Sydney, the company executes global programs with seamless efficiency. We offer a turnkey service for site selection, planning, logistics, production and audio visual, transport, collateral and graphic design. Our team of professional planners will effectively budget, design, source, contract, and execute award-winning programs, which exceed clients’ goals and deliver excellent ROI. For more information, please visit www.specialeventco.com.
Contact:
chelsey@specialeventco.com
