Company News
Access TCA Honored at NAVC Award Ceremony
2/16/2017
Access TCA took home the grand prize at this year’s North American Veterinary Community (NAVC) meeting for the Abaxis exhibit. They also took home the gold—and the silver—and the bronze. The awards, called the Vettys, celebrate creative excellence in the field of animal health.
In addition to the grand prize for the work done with Abaxis, Access won awards for the following:
Gold:
“We were in this market very early,” says Friedland. “The regulatory environment in animal health is nothing like that in human health so we have more leeway to do fun things. It’s a great industry, and I am fortunate to have an amazing team working with me.”
About Access
Access is an independent event marketing organization with more than 30 years of growth fueled by entrepreneurial thinking and high-touch service. We build memorable strategy-based solutions for leaders in the healthcare, automotive, animal health, technology, and consumer goods industries. Visit www.accesstca.com to learn more.
Contact:
mfriedland@accesstca.com
More information about Access TCA...
