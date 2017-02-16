trending Sponsored Content

Access TCA Honored at NAVC Award Ceremony

Tweet 2/16/2017

Access TCA took home the grand prize at this year’s North American Veterinary Community (NAVC) meeting for the Abaxis exhibit. They also took home the gold—and the silver—and the bronze. The awards, called the Vettys, celebrate creative excellence in the field of animal health.







In addition to the grand prize for the work done with Abaxis, Access won awards for the following:



Gold: Merck, trade show booth

Abaxis, trade show booth

Abaxis, trade show graphics Silver: Merck, trade show signage

Nationwide, trade show booth Bronze: Securos, trade show booth

Securos, trade show graphics

Merck, trade show graphics

Merck, trade show experience

Nordic Naturals, trade show booth According to Mike Friedland, vice president, client services and director of the animal health segment of Access’ business, Vetnosis, a research firm that specializes in animal health and veterinary medicine estimates that animal health represents a $30 billion market encompassing both pet care and livestock.



“We were in this market very early,” says Friedland. “The regulatory environment in animal health is nothing like that in human health so we have more leeway to do fun things. It’s a great industry, and I am fortunate to have an amazing team working with me.”





Access is an independent event marketing organization with more than 30 years of growth fueled by entrepreneurial thinking and high-touch service. We build memorable strategy-based solutions for leaders in the healthcare, automotive, animal health, technology, and consumer goods industries. Visit





mfriedland@accesstca.com











