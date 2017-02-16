|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
Associations/Press
UFI Announces Next Generation Leadership Grant Programme for 2017
2/16/2017
UFI, the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry, has launched its 2017 Next Generation Leadership (NGL) grant and is inviting talented events professionals from around the world to apply.
UFI will award grants to up to five future leaders who have shown exceptional initiative in driving change and innovation in their area of the exhibition industry.
Together, the winners will investigate the future of exhibitions, working closely with the team at UFI headquarters in Paris. They will present their findings in a special session at the 84th UFI Global Congress in Johannesburg (South Africa) – the world exhibition industry’s leading annual global event.
“UFI’s NGL grant is all about promoting the talent we have in the exhibition industry – and giving our best rising professionals the international recognition and opportunities they deserve,” says UFI Managing Director Kai Hattendorf. “When UFI set up the NGL scheme last year it generated enormous global interest. It is exciting to drive this project forward as it facilitates the dialogue between the generations,” he adds.
Share your vision
Last year’s inaugural NGL competition attracted applications from 16 countries. Chaired by UFI President Sergey Alexeev, the international jury selected five winners: Adeline Larroque Desages, Qatar Tourism Authority (Qatar); Jennifer Feeney, Freeman XP (US); Vineet Mahajan, Reed India (India); Farokh Shahabi Nezhad, Eventbox (Iran); and Matthias Pollmann, Koelnmesse (Germany).
In a ground-breaking session at the UFI Global Congress in Shanghai in November, all five 2016 NGL winners set out their visions for the future, drawing an audience of more than 400 high-ranking exhibition professionals.
NGL prize
The 2017 NGL grant is open to anyone who works full-time in the exhibition industry, and has done so for no more than ten years.
The grant includes:
Applications are open until 26 March 2017. More information is available online.
About UFI
The Global Association of the Exhibition Industry UFI is the leading global association of the world’s tradeshow organisers and exhibition centre operators, as well as the major national and international exhibition associations, and selected partners of the exhibition industry. UFI’s main goal is to represent, promote and support the business interests of its members and the exhibition industry. UFI directly represents around 50,000 exhibition industry employees globally, and also works closely with its 55 national and regional association members. More than 700 member organisations in 84 countries around the world are presently signed up as members. Over 900 international trade fairs proudly bear the UFI approved label, a quality guarantee for visitors and exhibitors alike. UFI members continue to provide the international business community with a unique marketing media aimed at developing outstanding face-to-face business opportunities. For more information go to www.ufi.org.
angela@ufi.org
