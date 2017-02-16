|
|
|
|
Company News
Hargrove Expands Creative Services to Emphasize Commitment to Innovation
2/16/2017
Hargrove, Inc., the creator of compelling, world-class environments for events, experiential marketing activations, custom exhibits and trade shows, announces strategic changes to its Creative Services department.
Jorge Mijares has been promoted to the position of Director of Creative Services. His new responsibilities include managing the company’s creative directors and design team and interfacing with the extensive sales force to bring creative vision to reality for our clients.
Jorge earned his degree in architecture but has worked in the design and interiors industries for most of his career. Originally from Spain, he also lived in Venezuela before relocating to the US. He leverages all of these diverse influences on behalf of his clients.
“Having been exposed to so many different cultures and lifestyles between Europe and Latin America and having worked with some of the most creative people in those places for over 17 years has taught me that there are always infinite approaches and solutions to the same design challenge. Making the experience unique, as well as creating other essential elements that convey what is in the designer’s mind, is what makes each experience special,” says Jorge.
Jayna Champeau has been promoted to Visual Communications and Experience Design Strategist. This is a new position that enhances Hargrove’s abilities to offer our clients higher-level strategic consultation, better understanding and to incorporate consumer journey mapping into our comprehensive design solutions.
Jayna has a Masters in Exhibition Design, which she utilizes in developing innovative methods of visual communication and copywriting that express complex concepts, such as creative ideation and storytelling, in simpler and easily communicated threads. With laser focus on creating memorable attendee experiences, she collaborates with the design team to identify and deliver solutions to our client’s branding challenges by offering deep-dive capabilities into their goals and challenges to offer problem solving and proactive solutions.
About Hargrove, Inc.
Hargrove is a global leader in brand storytelling, creating innovative experiential environments for events, exhibits, trade shows and experiential marketing productions around the world. For more than 70 years the Hargrove team has designed and delivered creative solutions for brands aiming to stand apart. For more information about Hargrove, visit www.Hargrovexmp.com.
Contact:
JenniferHaber@hargroveinc.com
|
|
|
|