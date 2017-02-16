|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Leverage These 6 Trade Show Trends for Strategic Results Shows & Events
IDEAS and GES Touch Down in Houston with Super Bowl Fan Festival 'Wow' Factor International
Gielissen Boosts its Events Business Unit EXHIBITORLIVE News
Skyline Engagement Team to Lead Digital Marketing and Social Media Beginner Workshop at EXHIBITORLIVE Sponsored Content
Emerging Trade Show Trends to Watch Company News
CORT Trade Show & Event Furnishings Shares Top Event Design Trends for 2017 EXHIBITORLIVE News
44 Certified New Products to Debut at EXHIBITORLIVE EXHIBITORLIVE News
CEIR's Senior Research Director to Lead Session on Attendee Engagement at EXHIBITORLIVE Company News
Orbus Partners with UPS on Carbon Neutral Shipping Program
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Company News
Derse Releases Findings from Lead Capture Study at HIMSS
2/16/2017
There’s a prominent yet overlooked attendee population at trade shows that exhibitors aren’t talking about: attendees who show up as part of a group. One of the main benefits of exhibiting at a trade show is direct access to engage with decision-makers. However, when attendees come to booths as a group, exhibitors are forced to adjust their engagement and decode who the decision-maker is.
To push the conversation, Derse today released The Challenges and Benefits of Capturing Leads as Part of a Group, a research report that explores this growing trend in face-to-face marketing.
Using their proprietary lead capture technology, iQ, Derse gained insight into data trends that drive the industry. They analyzed over 87,000 records collected by iQ clients and found that, on average, shows with more than 40,000 attendees scan 25.2 percent who are part of groups. Derse wanted to take a deep dive into this underrepresented topic to understand 1) what types of attendees travel in groups and 2) what types of groups do they travel in?
With the 2017 HIMSS Annual Conference & Exhibition opening this weekend, February 19-23, Derse used data from the show as the basis for their study. Derse examined hundreds of group lead capture results from five different clients across two years at HIMSS. Report highlights include:
Download the full report at derse.com/derse-releases-findings-from-lead-capture-study-at-himss.
For more information contact Derse Client Strategic Services at 800.562.2300.
About Derse
Derse is the complete face-to-face marketing agency and exhibit builder with more than 465 employees and six full-service divisions. Ranked in Advertising Age’s World’s Largest Agency Companies and Top 10 Experiential/Event Marketing Agency lists and named as a B2B Top Shop by Chief Marketer, Derse brings a Smarter Wins approach to exhibits, events and environments for client programs in more than 50 countries. Experience Derse at www.derse.com.
Contact:
anavarrete@Derse.com
More information about Derse...
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|