Derse Releases Findings from Lead Capture Study at HIMSS

Tweet 2/16/2017

There’s a prominent yet overlooked attendee population at trade shows that exhibitors aren’t talking about: attendees who show up as part of a group. One of the main benefits of exhibiting at a trade show is direct access to engage with decision-makers. However, when attendees come to booths as a group, exhibitors are forced to adjust their engagement and decode who the decision-maker is.



To push the conversation, Derse today released The Challenges and Benefits of Capturing Leads as Part of a Group, a research report that explores this growing trend in face-to-face marketing.



Using their proprietary lead capture technology, iQ, Derse gained insight into data trends that drive the industry. They analyzed over 87,000 records collected by iQ clients and found that, on average, shows with more than 40,000 attendees scan 25.2 percent who are part of groups. Derse wanted to take a deep dive into this underrepresented topic to understand 1) what types of attendees travel in groups and 2) what types of groups do they travel in?



With the 2017 HIMSS Annual Conference & Exhibition opening this weekend, February 19-23, Derse used data from the show as the basis for their study. Derse examined hundreds of group lead capture results from five different clients across two years at HIMSS. Report highlights include: 84 percent of group attendees at HIMSS attend as part of a group of two or three

Groups that include “Director Level and Above” or “Director Level and Above and Management” comprise over half the groups collected as leads

The higher the decision influence of the attendee, the more likely he/she is to attend only with other group members of the same influence The report closes with steps exhibitors can take to design engagement strategies that accommodate this kind of attendee. “Derse offers this report to empower exhibitors to approach their face-to-face program strategically,” said Meagan Porter, Vice President of Client Strategic Services. “We want our clients to know the kind of robust lead data they can capture at shows and how they can utilize the data to improve attendee engagement.”



About Derse

Derse is the complete face-to-face marketing agency and exhibit builder with more than 465 employees and six full-service divisions. Ranked in Advertising Age’s World’s Largest Agency Companies and Top 10 Experiential/Event Marketing Agency lists and named as a B2B Top Shop by Chief Marketer, Derse brings a Smarter Wins approach to exhibits, events and environments for client programs in more than 50 countries. Experience Derse at





