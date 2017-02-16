trending Sponsored Content

New Look and Name for Scottish Exhibition + Conference Centre

2/16/2017

The Scottish Exhibition + Conference Centre (SECC) is being renamed and rebranded the ‘Scottish Event Campus’.



The new name acknowledges that the venue has developed over a period of more than 30 years – with the Armadillo and The SSE Hydro added to the site. In addition, live entertainment has grown to become a significant part of the venue’s business which is not represented in the name Scottish Exhibition + Conference Centre.



Peter Duthie, Chief Executive explains the rationale behind the rebrand and new logo: “The decision and announcement comes at a time when the company has seen changes in the nature of the business it now operates. The name Scottish Event Campus (SEC) better describes the site, is more representative of what we do and reflects a vision for the future. For clarity, our three buildings will be known as The SSE Hydro, SEC Armadillo and the original building, SEC Centre.



“We believe that this is the perfect time for a revamp of our brand, building on the success of the business to date. Historically, we have found that many people don’t necessarily realise that all of our buildings are part of the SECC.



“We also want to showcase that the SEC is able to stage large scale events – capitalising on the huge success of the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games and more recently Ignition Festival of Motoring, both great examples of utilisation of all areas of our campus, internally and externally.



“It is important to add that the new name still retains a clear reference to its origins, maintaining a connection to the excellent reputation the venue has built up in each of the market sectors – conferences, exhibitions, and live entertainment - in which we operated as SECC.”



The SEC worked with local Glasgow design agency Freytag Anderson on the rebrand. The agency was appointed following a competitive pitch and delivered a contemporary logo and identity system. The concept draws on the campus’ iconic architecture to communicate a sense of unity and containment.



The campus continues to be the recipient of numerous awards – most recently awarded Large Venue of the Year at the UK Event Awards, Best Event Space at the Event Magazine Awards and, last year beat competition from all the major UK exhibition venues to win Venue of the Year at the Exhibition News Awards.



Scottish Event Campus:



Exhibitions SEC is one of the best-connected campuses in Europe, located an hour or less than an hour’s drive from 3 international airports the last financial year the campus welcomed 1.8 million visitors

The campus is due to host 47 exhibitions over the coming year including seven new events making their debut at the venue.

SEC welcomed over half a million visitors to exhibitions in the last year – that’s 10% of the population of Scotland

Scots spend 10% more events than the UK average (provided by Event Scotland)

For business audiences, Glasgow has a thriving corporate sector. Many national and international companies have their headquarters here and there are world leading financial services and creative industries too. The opportunities for content and partnerships for organisers are vast, with over 340,000 business located in Scotland. Live Entertainment

Last year, The SSE Hydro staged 77 events, 107 performances and welcomed 826, 400 visitors Highlights at The SSE Hydro included sold out performances from Justin Bieber and Adele, The Mobo Awards being broadcast live from the venue and hosting Andy Murray Live for the first time.



Conferences

Over the next 5 years, the SEC will host well in excess of 100 conferences from the international, European and UK association market, as well as countless corporate events, governmental and religious meetings. These conferences will attract in excess of hundreds of thousands of attendees from across the globe. Attendees will represent sectors including medical research, life sciences, technology, engineering, the voluntary sector, FMCG, veterinary medicine, lifestyle, retail and political parties.





About The Scottish Event Campus

The Scottish Event Campus (SEC) comprises SEC Centre, SEC Armadillo and The SSE Hydro. It is situated in the heart of Glasgow, Scotland’s cultural and commercial capital and is one of the UK’s largest integrated spaces, purpose-built for exhibitions, conferences and live entertainment.



Capable of delivering events for two to well over 10,000, SEC Centre has infinite flexibility and includes main meeting hub, the Loch Suite. Combined with the 3,000 seat SEC Armadillo they offer 22,344m2 of event space. A truly iconic structure, The SSE Hydro hosts national and international music mega stars as well as global entertainment and sporting events. With a capacity of 13,000, the venue stages around 140 events a year. For more information go to





Contact:

david.rose@daviestanner.com









