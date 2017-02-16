WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
Topics Magazine Find It EXHIBITORLIVE eTrak FastTrak Certification Awards News Advertise
News
Breaking
News
Sponsored
Content
Associations/
Press
Awards
Company
News
International
New
Products
People
Shows
& Events
Venues
& Destinations
EXHIBITOR
News
trending
Sponsored Content
Tips for Choosing the Right Trade Show Display Vendor Shows & Events
IDEAS and GES Touch Down in Houston with Super Bowl Fan Festival 'Wow' Factor International
Gielissen Boosts its Events Business Unit EXHIBITORLIVE News
Skyline Engagement Team to Lead Digital Marketing and Social Media Beginner Workshop at EXHIBITORLIVE Sponsored Content
Emerging Trade Show Trends to Watch Company News
CORT Trade Show & Event Furnishings Shares Top Event Design Trends for 2017 EXHIBITORLIVE News
44 Certified New Products to Debut at EXHIBITORLIVE EXHIBITORLIVE News
CEIR's Senior Research Director to Lead Session on Attendee Engagement at EXHIBITORLIVE Company News
Orbus Partners with UPS on Carbon Neutral Shipping Program
submit your news
email newsletter
Company News
Pacific World Releases 2017 Annual Destination Index
2/16/2017
Pacific World, one of the world’s leading global destination and event management companies, in collaboration with ACCESS Destination Services are pleased to announce its 2017 Annual Destination Index. The Destination Index provides insight on the top industry trends for both clients and meetings and events professionals. In addition to the types of meetings and destinations groups are seeking, the index features details on what attendees are considering most meaningful.

“Each year, our cohesive team around the globe comes together to develop the Annual Destination Index, providing invaluable knowledge on meetings and events,” said Pacific World’s Global Managing Director, Selina Chavry. “The compelling information includes details on the most popular destinations for meetings and events worldwide, types of requests we can expect, and prepares us to execute successful and innovative campaigns throughout the year.”

The Annual Destination Index and Top 10 Trends for 2017 are listed below:
  1. Take Me Off the Beaten Track: Second tier and uprising destinations are becoming more popular event destinations, such as small villages in Tuscany, or Lyon and Champagne as opposed to Paris.
  2. Giving Back to the Destination, Engaging Local Communities: The meetings industry has seen an increase in Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives focusing on local communities, such as “Making a Balinese Barong,” where attendees work with villages in Indonesia to create a local craft.
  3. Events with a Purpose, Incentives with a Meaning; It’s All About Design: A strategic approach, more and more groups are requesting a return on engagement in addition to investment, creating an impact and everlasting memory.
  4. Sharing Memories with the World: Creating engaging experiences is as important as providing high-speed Wi-Fi access and designated creative hashtags for social media engagement.
  5. Keeping It Small and Unique; Profiling and Tailoring: Creating an event based on specific interests and group profiles is increasing in popularity. Personalization is key to guarantee group engagement. For instance, an ultra-high-end experience featuring unique and creative types of transportation works particularly well for small VIP groups, while design inspired workshops with world famous athletes or musicians match well for young audiences.
  6. Culture Vulture: More than a trend, experiencing the culture of a destination makes an event truly exceptional and is now key to its success.
  7. Catering – Farm to Table, Organic, Healthy, and Wholeness: In line with general food & beverage trends, groups are looking for healthy food elements, local and nutritious cuisine, farm-to-table options and special dietary requirements.
  8. Sharing, Networking – Less Formal and More Dynamic: Meeting and event planners are putting an emphasis on sharing and networking, whether with locals, colleagues, conference speakers or industry peers. Engaging reception style dinners opposed to seated dinners are on the rise and interactive experiences where attendees and guests have the chance to learn and experience the destination from a different perspectives are trendy.
  9. Mobile Applications: The Tool for Meetings, Incentives and Events: Mobile apps have become a must use tool for planners and guests, not only during the events but also in the planning process.
  10. The Role of Technology: Incorporating technology such as drones in meetings and events are on the rise, although sometimes challenging to implement. Groups are still utilizing technology often, including live video streaming or geolocation games.
In addition to the Annual Destination Index, Pacific World and ACCESS Destination Services release a monthly Destination Index to provide special insights for clients and industry professionals. After tracking RFPs each month, a list of the top three trending destinations is released. Recent destinations include locations such as France, Croatia, South Africa, China, Hong Kong and Indonesia and domestic: South Florida, Colorado and New York.




About Pacific World
Founded in 1980 in Hong Kong, Pacific World is a dedicated destination and event management company operating in over 40 countries and over 100 destinations in Asia, Europe, Middle East, Africa and The Americas. For more information or to book and organize a meeting or event with Pacific World, please visit www.pacificworld.com or e-mail myrequest@pacificworld.com.


Contact:
myrequest@pacificworld.com






FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
Pop-Up
Tiger Presentations
Exhibit Producers
TradeTec Skyline
Mobile Marketing Manufacturers
Advantage Trailers
Audiovisual Production
Freeman
>> More Products



Join the EXHIBITOR Community Search the Site
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
 MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
 FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
 EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
 ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
 FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
 CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
 AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
 NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
© Exhibitor Media Group | The Leader in Trade Show and Corporate Event Marketing Education 310 South Broadway, Suite 101, Rochester, MN 55904 | (507) 289-6556 | Need Help? Ask Scott