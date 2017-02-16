trending Sponsored Content

Shows & Events

International

EXHIBITORLIVE News

Sponsored Content

Company News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

Company News

submit your news email newsletter

Company News

Pacific World Releases 2017 Annual Destination Index

Tweet 2/16/2017

Pacific World, one of the world’s leading global destination and event management companies, in collaboration with ACCESS Destination Services are pleased to announce its 2017 Annual Destination Index. The Destination Index provides insight on the top industry trends for both clients and meetings and events professionals. In addition to the types of meetings and destinations groups are seeking, the index features details on what attendees are considering most meaningful.



“Each year, our cohesive team around the globe comes together to develop the Annual Destination Index, providing invaluable knowledge on meetings and events,” said Pacific World’s Global Managing Director, Selina Chavry. “The compelling information includes details on the most popular destinations for meetings and events worldwide, types of requests we can expect, and prepares us to execute successful and innovative campaigns throughout the year.”



The Annual Destination Index and Top 10 Trends for 2017 are listed below: Take Me Off the Beaten Track: Second tier and uprising destinations are becoming more popular event destinations, such as small villages in Tuscany, or Lyon and Champagne as opposed to Paris. Giving Back to the Destination, Engaging Local Communities: The meetings industry has seen an increase in Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives focusing on local communities, such as “Making a Balinese Barong,” where attendees work with villages in Indonesia to create a local craft. Events with a Purpose, Incentives with a Meaning; It’s All About Design: A strategic approach, more and more groups are requesting a return on engagement in addition to investment, creating an impact and everlasting memory. Sharing Memories with the World: Creating engaging experiences is as important as providing high-speed Wi-Fi access and designated creative hashtags for social media engagement. Keeping It Small and Unique; Profiling and Tailoring: Creating an event based on specific interests and group profiles is increasing in popularity. Personalization is key to guarantee group engagement. For instance, an ultra-high-end experience featuring unique and creative types of transportation works particularly well for small VIP groups, while design inspired workshops with world famous athletes or musicians match well for young audiences. Culture Vulture: More than a trend, experiencing the culture of a destination makes an event truly exceptional and is now key to its success. Catering – Farm to Table, Organic, Healthy, and Wholeness: In line with general food & beverage trends, groups are looking for healthy food elements, local and nutritious cuisine, farm-to-table options and special dietary requirements. Sharing, Networking – Less Formal and More Dynamic: Meeting and event planners are putting an emphasis on sharing and networking, whether with locals, colleagues, conference speakers or industry peers. Engaging reception style dinners opposed to seated dinners are on the rise and interactive experiences where attendees and guests have the chance to learn and experience the destination from a different perspectives are trendy. Mobile Applications: The Tool for Meetings, Incentives and Events: Mobile apps have become a must use tool for planners and guests, not only during the events but also in the planning process. The Role of Technology: Incorporating technology such as drones in meetings and events are on the rise, although sometimes challenging to implement. Groups are still utilizing technology often, including live video streaming or geolocation games. In addition to the Annual Destination Index, Pacific World and ACCESS Destination Services release a monthly Destination Index to provide special insights for clients and industry professionals. After tracking RFPs each month, a list of the top three trending destinations is released. Recent destinations include locations such as France, Croatia, South Africa, China, Hong Kong and Indonesia and domestic: South Florida, Colorado and New York.









About Pacific World

Founded in 1980 in Hong Kong, Pacific World is a dedicated destination and event management company operating in over 40 countries and over 100 destinations in Asia, Europe, Middle East, Africa and The Americas. For more information or to book and organize a meeting or event with Pacific World, please visit





Contact:

myrequest@pacificworld.com









Pacific World, one of the world’s leading global destination and event management companies, in collaboration with ACCESS Destination Services are pleased to announce its 2017 Annual Destination Index. The Destination Index provides insight on the top industry trends for both clients and meetings and events professionals. In addition to the types of meetings and destinations groups are seeking, the index features details on what attendees are considering most meaningful.“Each year, our cohesive team around the globe comes together to develop the Annual Destination Index, providing invaluable knowledge on meetings and events,” said Pacific World’s Global Managing Director, Selina Chavry. “The compelling information includes details on the most popular destinations for meetings and events worldwide, types of requests we can expect, and prepares us to execute successful and innovative campaigns throughout the year.”The Annual Destination Index and Top 10 Trends for 2017 are listed below:In addition to the Annual Destination Index, Pacific World and ACCESS Destination Services release a monthly Destination Index to provide special insights for clients and industry professionals. After tracking RFPs each month, a list of the top three trending destinations is released. Recent destinations include locations such as France, Croatia, South Africa, China, Hong Kong and Indonesia and domestic: South Florida, Colorado and New York.About Pacific WorldFounded in 1980 in Hong Kong, Pacific World is a dedicated destination and event management company operating in over 40 countries and over 100 destinations in Asia, Europe, Middle East, Africa and The Americas. For more information or to book and organize a meeting or event with Pacific World, please visit www.pacificworld.com or e-mail myrequest@pacificworld.com. Tweet



