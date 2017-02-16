|
|
|
|
|
Company News
Pacific World Releases 2017 Annual Destination Index
2/16/2017
Pacific World, one of the world’s leading global destination and event management companies, in collaboration with ACCESS Destination Services are pleased to announce its 2017 Annual Destination Index. The Destination Index provides insight on the top industry trends for both clients and meetings and events professionals. In addition to the types of meetings and destinations groups are seeking, the index features details on what attendees are considering most meaningful.
“Each year, our cohesive team around the globe comes together to develop the Annual Destination Index, providing invaluable knowledge on meetings and events,” said Pacific World’s Global Managing Director, Selina Chavry. “The compelling information includes details on the most popular destinations for meetings and events worldwide, types of requests we can expect, and prepares us to execute successful and innovative campaigns throughout the year.”
The Annual Destination Index and Top 10 Trends for 2017 are listed below:
About Pacific World
Founded in 1980 in Hong Kong, Pacific World is a dedicated destination and event management company operating in over 40 countries and over 100 destinations in Asia, Europe, Middle East, Africa and The Americas. For more information or to book and organize a meeting or event with Pacific World, please visit www.pacificworld.com or e-mail myrequest@pacificworld.com.
Contact:
myrequest@pacificworld.com
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
