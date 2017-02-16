|
|
|
|
|
International
Global DMC Partners Expands International Sales Team in United Kingdom
2/16/2017
Global DMC Partners, the largest global network of Destination Management Companies (DMCs), welcomes London-based Account Manager, Rachel Lewis, to the International Sales Team. Lewis will work alongside the UK Office’s Managing Director, Maxine MacPherson, and Account Director, Chris Bason, to support key accounts and drive new business in the UK market.
MacPherson says, “Global DMC Partners’ UK Team saw a 50% growth in sales in 2016, and we expect even greater growth over 2017. Rachel’s new supporting role will help with our team effort to continually add value to the supplier sourcing process and offer the best possible local support to help create successful events with the right overseas Partners.”
Lewis has key experience working with DMCs from her previous work at UK-based company, Proven Agency. She worked directly with clients by sourcing venues and suppliers for their events.
President of Global DMC Partners, Catherine Chaulet says, “We are very excited to welcome Rachel to the Global DMC Partners team and thrilled to grow our UK office. Rachel’s vibrant attitude, drive and passion for this industry will be a true asset to our UK Team and our overall sales efforts.”
About Global DMC Partners
Global DMC Partners is the largest global network of independent destination management companies and sales advisors offering meeting professionals one worldwide solution for total event success. The network has exclusive partnerships with more than 65 Destination Management Companies (DMCs) that represent over 500 destinations around the globe. Each DMC provides an unparalleled level of creativity and commitment to clients by promising to deliver one-of-a-kind programs under a singular standard of excellence. Thanks to a global team with decades of experience and a passion for the industry, clients can centralize everything from DMC communication to DMC spend through one dedicated Global DMC Sales Advisor. For more information, including a complete listing of destinations in the Global DMC Partners network, please visit us online at www.globaldmcpartners.com.
Contact:
erind@globaldmcpartners.com
|
|
|
