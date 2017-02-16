|
The Trade Group Launches METALLI Taurus Lightweight Portable Fabric Display
2/16/2017
The Trade Group is transforming trade show exhibit design with the launch of yet another fabric trade show display, the METALLI® Taurus backwall display.
The Taurus display spans an impressive 20 feet in width and includes modern design features. Multiple, customizable fabric graphics provide unlimited opportunities for branding, and lightweight aluminum construction simplifies setup while keeping shipping costs in check.
The Trade Group’s METALLI Taurus fabric display has a multitude of features, including:
About The Trade Group
The Trade Group is a full-service, award-winning provider of products and services for trade shows, corporate events, retail environments and an endless array of face-to-face experiences. The organization helps clients share their unique stories through a comprehensive suite of solutions that includes: exhibit design and fabrication, graphic design and production, exhibit management, digital applications, video production, exhibit accessories, strategic marketing and more. For more information go to www.tradegroup.com.
Contact:
schavez@tradegroup.com
More information about The Trade Group...
