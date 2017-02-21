|
EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine's 20th Annual Sizzle Awards Now Accepting Entries
2/21/2017
EXHIBITOR Magazine is now accepting entries for its 20th Annual Sizzle Awards competition. Honoring excellence in trade show exhibit promotions, the Sizzle Awards will accept entries in nine categories:
A multidisciplinary panel of marketing experts will judge the competition, including:
Trade show exhibit promotions launched or mailed between April 14, 2015, and April 14, 2017, are eligible. Entries must include measurable, numeric objectives and results.
The early bird deadline is April 7, 2017 ($125 fee), and the final deadline to enter is April 14, 2017 ($165 fee).
For more information about entering the 2017 Sizzle Awards, go to www.exhibitoronline.com/awards/sizzle
To read articles featuring past Sizzle Awards winners, go to www.exhibitoronline.com/awards/sizzle/pastwinners.asp.
About Exhibitor Media Group
The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR'S Learning Events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the training conference for trade show and corporate event professionals; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the world's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com.
EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.
|