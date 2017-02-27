|
|
|
|
|
Awards, Shows & Events, EXHIBITOR News
Vote for Your Favorite EuroShop Award Finalist
2/27/2017
Do you ever wonder what goes on at EuroShop in Dusseldorf, Germany? Well this year you can get a sneak peek of the action and vote for your favorite stand among the finalists in EXHIBITOR Magazine’s 2017 EuroShop Awards.
Held once every three years in Dusseldorf, EuroShop sets the tone for the stand- and retail-design industries. Featuring inventive materials, unique concepts, and one-off creations, the trade fair offers endless inspiration for exhibition and event professionals the world over.
In conjunction with each iteration, EXHIBITOR magazine hosts the EuroShop Awards, which honor the show’s best stand designs. Sponsored by Access TCA Inc., one of the largest independently owned face-to-face marketing companies in North America, this year’s competition is open to all trade show stands making their debut at EuroShop 2017. All stands in halls four and five are automatically entered into the competition free of charge. Stands in all other halls are eligible, but stand managers or designers/fabricators must complete an online entry form and remit a nominal fee. During the show, a jury panel of international designers will score all entries, and finalists in three size-based categories (as well as the People’s Choice winner) will be announced at the show, where Honorable Mentions will receive a plaque and Winners will receive a trophy. All winning projects will be profiled on ExhibitorOnline.com, announced via press release, and considered for coverage in EXHIBITOR magazine.
All finalists, however, also will be entered into the People’s Choice category and posted by 7 a.m. (Dusseldorf time) March 6 at www.exhibitoronline.com/voteEuroShop. Once per day between 7 a.m. March 6 and 7 a.m. March 8, site visitors can vote for their favorite stand designs among this year’s finalists. The stand with the greatest number of votes will be named the winner of the People’s Choice category and honored with a trophy at EuroShop 2017.
So join us in selecting our next People’s Choice winner. Set a bookmark for www.exhibitoronline.com/voteEuroShop, and cast your votes starting on March 6 at 7 a.m. Dusseldorf time (i.e., 12 a.m. CST).
About Exhibitor Media Group
The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR'S Learning Events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the training conference for trade show and corporate event professionals; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the world's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com.
EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.
larmstrong@exhibitormagazine.com
|
|
|
