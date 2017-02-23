trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces ISE 2017 Stand Design Awards Winners

Tweet 2/23/2017

EXHIBITOR Magazine is proud to announce the following winners in the first ever



Every stand on the ISE show floor was automatically entered into the free competition and judged on site. Finalists selected in each of the three size-based categories were notified on the show floor, and the following winners were announced at the Awards Ceremony on Thursday, Feb. 9, in the ISE Audio Solutions Theatre.



Best Stand up to 39 sqm. — Lumitrix s.r.o.

Judges appreciated the versatility of this design, which allowed for interaction and adaptability. They felt it perfectly demonstrated the company’s product in an engaging way and packed a powerful punch in a minimal space.









Best Stand 40-100 sqm. — Expromo Europe A/S

Judges applauded the exhibitor’s ability to integrate screens into the architecture in a seamless yet interesting manner. They also appreciated the ancillary booth adjacent to the main exhibit, providing an area perfect for one-on-one discussions — with a prime vantage point of the main booth’s multimedia show.









Best Stand over 100 sqm. — Epson Europe B.V.

A consistent design language throughout the entire, massive space helped Epson take home the award in the over 100 sqm category. Judges also appreciated a similarly consistent high quality of content featured in myriad ways throughout the exhibit.









“I’d like to applaud all three winners and Integrated Systems Europe itself for choosing to partner with an independent organization to oversee its Stand Design Awards competition,” said EXHIBITOR editor Travis Stanton during the awards ceremony. “Through this arrangement with ISE, the competition is able to be conducted in a completely unbiased manner, with adjudication from a third-party panel of experiential design experts empowered to evaluate each stand based on its merits and nothing more.”



Integrated Systems Europe drew roughly 65,000 attendees and 1,100 exhibitors to Amsterdam Feb. 7 – 10, 2017. Covering 14 show halls, the exhibition set new records for attendance and floor space.



For information on the program, visit





About Exhibitor Media Group

The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR'S Learning Events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the training conference for trade show and corporate event professionals; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the world's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at



EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.





Contact:

questions@exhibitormagazine.com









