trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITOR News

International

Shows & Events

Sponsored Content

submit your news email newsletter

EXHIBITOR News, EXHIBITORLIVE News

GES Awards Ten Educational Scholarships for EXHIBITORLIVE 2017

Tweet Learn More About EXHIBITORLive 2/23/2017

GES, a global experiential marketing partner producing live events, today announced the winners of its EXHIBITORLIVE Conference Education Scholarship Program, created in partnership with EXHIBITOR Magazine.



Ten winners were randomly selected from nearly 150 entries submitted from an offer in EXHIBITOR's December Issue. The winners will enjoy free access to educational sessions at EXHIBITORLIVE 2017, the 29th Annual Professional Development Conference for Trade Show and Corporate Event Marketers, March 12-16, in the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas.



The winners are: Aaron J. , VP Marketing, Accumold

, VP Marketing, Accumold Eileen F. , Marketing Manager, StayWell

, Marketing Manager, StayWell Elizabeth K. , Event Manager, Tyson Foods

, Event Manager, Tyson Foods Jacqueline C. , Convention Manager, Novo Nordisk

, Convention Manager, Novo Nordisk Jon V. , Events Manager, Trek Bicycle

, Events Manager, Trek Bicycle Lori S. , Trade Show Manager, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

, Trade Show Manager, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals Melissa C. , Trade Show Coordinator, Hansgrohe

, Trade Show Coordinator, Hansgrohe Rebecca B. , Convention Manager, Novo Nordisk

, Convention Manager, Novo Nordisk Sandi H. , National Trade Show Coordinator, Envision Healthcare

, National Trade Show Coordinator, Envision Healthcare Suzanne A., formerly Trade Shows Meetings & Events, American Express Meetings & Events Each winner receives one free Main Event Pass, valued at $1,795, and valid for access to 13 educational sessions and Peer2Peer Roundtables of their choice, plus they will receive free admission to the Exhibit Hall and networking events at the conference.



“GES is committed to investing in education, and our sponsorship of ten scholarships to EXHIBITORLIVE is one way we exercise that commitment,” said GES President Steve Moster. “EXHIBITORLIVE provides a comprehensive offering of educational sessions, including several taught by GES team members, and we’re honored to award scholarships to this year’s winners.”



"We are proud of our long-standing partnership with GES and this opportunity to provide our readers with free access to essential education," said Randy Acker, President and COO of Exhibitor Media Group. "I applaud the company's commitment to the industry. GES has participated in every EXHIBITORLIVE conference since its inception 29 years ago."



GES will also share its collective expertise in educational sessions at the conference, by providing subject-matter experts on a multitude of face-to-face marketing topics. This year, seven GES employees will lead sessions and workshops at EXHIBITORLIVE.



EXHIBITORLIVE is the most comprehensive educational event for trade show and event marketing professionals, featuring



In addition to the educational and networking events, EXHIBITORLIVE features North America's largest exhibition of trade show and event products and services, including nearly LIVE also offers the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program.





About GES

GES, a Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI) company, is a global, full-service provider for live events, producing corporate events, exhibitions, conferences, congresses, exhibits and entertainment experiences. GES provides a wide-range of services, including official show services, audio visual, cutting-edge creative and design, marketing and measurement services, and event accommodations – all with an unrivaled global reach. GES partners with leading shows and brands, including Mary Kay, Spring Fair Birmingham, MAGIC, CONEXPO-CON/AGG and IFPE, and Toronto Boat Show. GES’ National Servicenter® has been recognized with certification under the J.D. Power and Associates Certified Call Center Program℠ for the past eight years, and for the seventh year in a row Ad Age has named GES as one of the “World’s 50 Largest Agency Companies.” For more information, visit



About Exhibitor Media Group

The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR'S Learning Events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the training conference for trade show and corporate event professionals; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the world's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at



EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.





Contact:

questions@exhibitormagazine.com











More information about GES...





GES, a global experiential marketing partner producing live events, today announced the winners of its EXHIBITORConference Education Scholarship Program, created in partnership with EXHIBITOR Magazine.Ten winners were randomly selected from nearly 150 entries submitted from an offer in EXHIBITOR's December Issue. The winners will enjoy free access to educational sessions at EXHIBITOR2017, the 29th Annual Professional Development Conference for Trade Show and Corporate Event Marketers, March 12-16, in the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas.The winners are:Each winner receives one free Main Event Pass, valued at $1,795, and valid for access to 13 educational sessions and Peer2Peer Roundtables of their choice, plus they will receive free admission to the Exhibit Hall and networking events at the conference.“GES is committed to investing in education, and our sponsorship of ten scholarships to EXHIBITORis one way we exercise that commitment,” said GES President Steve Moster. “EXHIBITORprovides a comprehensive offering of educational sessions, including several taught by GES team members, and we’re honored to award scholarships to this year’s winners.”"We are proud of our long-standing partnership with GES and this opportunity to provide our readers with free access to essential education," said Randy Acker, President and COO of Exhibitor Media Group. "I applaud the company's commitment to the industry. GES has participated in every EXHIBITORconference since its inception 29 years ago."GES will also share its collective expertise in educational sessions at the conference, by providing subject-matter experts on a multitude of face-to-face marketing topics. This year, seven GES employees will lead sessions and workshops at EXHIBITOREXHIBITORis the most comprehensive educational event for trade show and event marketing professionals, featuring 169 educational sessions covering every aspect of face-to-face marketing. The conference is attended by 6,000 exhibit and event managers, and marketing and communications experts who are serious about improving their face-to-face marketing performance.In addition to the educational and networking events, EXHIBITORfeatures North America's largest exhibition of trade show and event products and services, including nearly 300 exhibitors in the Exhibit Hall. EXHIBITORalso offers the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Certified Trade Show Marketer (CTSM) candidates receive extensive training in trade show marketing, in conjunction with Northern Illinois University Outreach.About GESGES, a Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI) company, is a global, full-service provider for live events, producing corporate events, exhibitions, conferences, congresses, exhibits and entertainment experiences. GES provides a wide-range of services, including official show services, audio visual, cutting-edge creative and design, marketing and measurement services, and event accommodations – all with an unrivaled global reach. GES partners with leading shows and brands, including Mary Kay, Spring Fair Birmingham, MAGIC, CONEXPO-CON/AGG and IFPE, and Toronto Boat Show. GES’ National Servicenter® has been recognized with certification under the J.D. Power and Associates Certified Call Center Program℠ for the past eight years, and for the seventh year in a row Ad Age has named GES as one of the “World’s 50 Largest Agency Companies.” For more information, visit www.ges.com About Exhibitor Media GroupThe leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR'S Learning Events include: EXHIBITOR, the training conference for trade show and corporate event professionals; EXHIBITORaccelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the world's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com Tweet



