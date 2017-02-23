trending Sponsored Content

Shows & Events

International

Sponsored Content

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITOR News

Company News

Venues & Destinations

submit your news email newsletter

Company News

Radius Display Products to Celebrate Four Decades in Business at EXHIBITORLIVE

Tweet 2/23/2017

Founded in 1977 as Display Products, Radius Display Products pioneered the use of fabric in trade show exhibits when the portable exhibit market was just getting started.



Founders Larry Crumlish and Michelle Stacy created the first All Fabric Exhibit™ with screen printed graphics and it immediately gained popularity due to its vibrant colors, light weight, and durability. The company was also one of the first to offer photographic images on fabric with its PhotoVision product, a mural created using airbrush-type technology. Today that process has morphed into the company’s trademark RasterPrint™ dye-sub process which is offered on virtually all of its complete line of fabric display products.



Known to many as “the table throw cover company,” Radius Throw Covers have become a staple in the industry over the past 40 years- used in trade shows, point of sale, and all other types of display settings- and continue to be among the company’s most popular products.







Tragedy struck the company in 2014 when their co-founder and CEO, Michelle Stacy, lost her battle with cancer. Michelle’s legacy lives on through the team she built, which continues to provide the hallmark customer service that she demanded. Those that knew Michelle know that she was a sailor and loved the water, especially Caribbean water.



The company’s booth at



Radius Display Products is a private company based in Dallas, Texas where all its fabric products are designed and produced. For more information go to





Contact:

geoffrey@radiusdp.com











More information about Radius Display Products...





Founded in 1977 as Display Products, Radius Display Products pioneered the use of fabric in trade show exhibits when the portable exhibit market was just getting started.Founders Larry Crumlish and Michelle Stacy created the first All Fabric Exhibit™ with screen printed graphics and it immediately gained popularity due to its vibrant colors, light weight, and durability. The company was also one of the first to offer photographic images on fabric with its PhotoVision product, a mural created using airbrush-type technology. Today that process has morphed into the company’s trademark RasterPrint™ dye-sub process which is offered on virtually all of its complete line of fabric display products.Known to many as “the table throw cover company,” Radius Throw Covers have become a staple in the industry over the past 40 years- used in trade shows, point of sale, and all other types of display settings- and continue to be among the company’s most popular products.Tragedy struck the company in 2014 when their co-founder and CEO, Michelle Stacy, lost her battle with cancer. Michelle’s legacy lives on through the team she built, which continues to provide the hallmark customer service that she demanded. Those that knew Michelle know that she was a sailor and loved the water, especially Caribbean water.The company’s booth at EXHIBITORLIVE (#1545) will pay homage to their fallen leader with a Caribbean theme.Radius Display Products is a private company based in Dallas, Texas where all its fabric products are designed and produced. For more information go to www.radiusdp.com Tweet



