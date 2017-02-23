trending Sponsored Content

Total Structures Hosts Outdoor Structures & Rigging Workshop – 2017 Edition

2/23/2017

Rain, cold temperatures, and hail weren’t what anyone had in mind when the 2017 edition of Total Structures’ Truss, Hoist, Rigging and Outdoor Structures workshop announced its January dates, but that is what everyone got. The school’s 26 attendees, representing 14 companies, didn’t let the weather get in the way of a great week of learning during the five day program.



Held at the company’s California headquarters from January 23rd through the 27th, this year’s workshop would cover five days of instruction and discussion covering topics ranging from the fundamentals of truss design and inspection to advanced rigging math calculations for rigging supervisors. In between, the course provided training on outdoor structure design, discussion of American National Standards developed for the entertainment industry, and hands on training with the full range of Pointman Electric Chain Hoists. As an ETCP recognized training course, attendees were able to obtain their maximum 30 educational credits towards their certificate renewals.







“In 2012 we held our first training program focusing on outdoor structures and how truss and rigging design work within those systems. At the time we thought we would do the school a few times over the next couple of years, and then change direction to cover other areas due to covering the subject. We really didn’t expect that we would continue to see such a level of interest in this area year over year” said Adrian Forbes-Black, Vice President of Total Structures. “Since that first session we have had at least six more schools, all of them sold out with people on waiting lists hoping to get a seat. That our industry has devoted this much time, effort and spending to making our work as safe as it can be tells us that we are on the right track to creating better events.”



While the week didn’t offer beach weather for relaxing, attendees did get a chance for some fun. Monday night was spent at the company’s headquarters, giving everyone a look at how truss is produced and a chance to try their hand at TIG welding aluminum. Dinner for the night was Georgia style barbecue courtesy of the company’s eastern US salesperson Elmer Veith. Wednesday evening saw classmates and instructors face off in one of the greatest of American sports – bowling. Injuries were kept to a minimum, and all scores did make it into the double digits. The high score award went to Patrick Wallace of PSAV (his score was in the triple digits) while Seamus Brennan of PRG received the dubious honor of low score for the evening.



The 2017 edition of the Workshop was made possible thanks to sponsorship from Pointman Lifting Products, Clark Reder Engineering, ALPS, and Dirty Rigger.



An industry leader for over two decades known for many custom one-off projects, Total Structures manufactures a full line of industry standard truss products and electric chain hoists at its US based facilities. Supporting customers in the concert, corporate, live event and industrial markets, Total Structures remains dedicated to helping its customers through support of the industry through training opportunities at its facility as well as continued support of the ESTA Technical Standards Program.





