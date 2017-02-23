|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Checklist for Exhibitors: Measurement 101 Shows & Events
IDEAS and GES Touch Down in Houston with Super Bowl Fan Festival 'Wow' Factor International
Gielissen Boosts its Events Business Unit Sponsored Content
Emerging Trade Show Trends to Watch EXHIBITOR News
Kathleen Meadowcroft Earns EXHIBITOR’s Diamond Level Certified Trade Show Marketer (CTSM) Designation EXHIBITORLIVE News
Group Delphi to Sponsor EXHIBITORFastTrak Sacramento EXHIBITOR News
Integrated Systems Europe Announces Finalists for ISE Stand Design Awards Competition Company News
ExhibitRecruiter's 2016 Compensation Survey Results Now Posted Online Venues & Destinations
Empire State Development Announces Selection of Design-Build Team for $1.5 Billion Expansion of the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center
submit your news
email newsletter
|
New Products
Capture Technologies Releases 'Capture Journey' Mobile Check-In Solution
2/23/2017
Capture’s newest development, Capture Journey, is a mobile check-in application which allows quick and easy Check-In of attendees to your event or session from your own device.
Features include:
Attendee Check-In
Our core focus lies on the collection, identification and measurement of attendee data. Whether it is badge/credential printing, scanning for exhibiting companies, or tracking attendance at sessions or educational symposiums, Capture provides highly successful, efficient solutions.
For more information reach us at sales@ct.events or 973-890-7600, or go to www.ct.events.
Contact:
sales@ct.events
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|