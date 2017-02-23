WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
New Products
Capture Technologies Releases 'Capture Journey' Mobile Check-In Solution
2/23/2017
Capture’s newest development, Capture Journey, is a mobile check-in application which allows quick and easy Check-In of attendees to your event or session from your own device.

Features include:

Attendee Check-In
  • RFID Scanning
  • Check-In Reporting
  • Dynamic Attendee Searching
  • Industry Efficient Sorting
  • Express Confirmation Scanning
  • Full barcode Scanning
  • Wireless Badge Printing
  • Offline Sync
  • Compatible as always with all major registration systems
Session Scanning
  • RFID Scanning
  • Session Reporting
  • Access Control
  • Inventory Control
  • Full barcode Scanning
Capture Technologies, LLC is a software development and technology deployment company based in Hillside, NJ that supplies technology solutions and services to the tradeshow and event industry.

Our core focus lies on the collection, identification and measurement of attendee data. Whether it is badge/credential printing, scanning for exhibiting companies, or tracking attendance at sessions or educational symposiums, Capture provides highly successful, efficient solutions.

For more information reach us at sales@ct.events or 973-890-7600, or go to www.ct.events.


