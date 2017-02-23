trending Sponsored Content

Shows & Events

International

Sponsored Content

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITOR News

Company News

Venues & Destinations

submit your news email newsletter

New Products

Capture Technologies Releases 'Capture Journey' Mobile Check-In Solution

Tweet 2/23/2017

Capture’s newest development, Capture Journey, is a mobile check-in application which allows quick and easy Check-In of attendees to your event or session from your own device.



Features include:



Attendee Check-In RFID Scanning

Check-In Reporting

Dynamic Attendee Searching

Industry Efficient Sorting

Express Confirmation Scanning

Full barcode Scanning

Wireless Badge Printing

Offline Sync

Compatible as always with all major registration systems Session Scanning RFID Scanning

Session Reporting

Access Control

Inventory Control

Full barcode Scanning Capture Technologies, LLC is a software development and technology deployment company based in Hillside, NJ that supplies technology solutions and services to the tradeshow and event industry.



Our core focus lies on the collection, identification and measurement of attendee data. Whether it is badge/credential printing, scanning for exhibiting companies, or tracking attendance at sessions or educational symposiums, Capture provides highly successful, efficient solutions.



For more information reach us at sales@ct.events or 973-890-7600, or go to





Contact:

sales@ct.events









Capture’s newest development, Capture Journey, is a mobile check-in application which allows quick and easy Check-In of attendees to your event or session from your own device.Features include:Attendee Check-InSession ScanningCapture Technologies, LLC is a software development and technology deployment company based in Hillside, NJ that supplies technology solutions and services to the tradeshow and event industry.Our core focus lies on the collection, identification and measurement of attendee data. Whether it is badge/credential printing, scanning for exhibiting companies, or tracking attendance at sessions or educational symposiums, Capture provides highly successful, efficient solutions.For more information reach us at sales@ct.events or 973-890-7600, or go to www.ct.events Tweet



