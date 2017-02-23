|
|
|
|
|
People
Amanda Vine Joins 2Heads as Commercial Director
2/23/2017
Amanda Vine joins brand experience agency 2Heads as Commercial Director, a key part of the Agency’s management team. She brings over 20 years’ marketing and event experience across sectors and media platforms, including her most recent position as SVP, Group Account Director at Jack Morton Worldwide.
In her role at 2Heads, Amanda will lead the company’s sales and marketing function globally, as well as being instrumental in supporting the growth of key client accounts; driving the consultative approach 2Heads’ reputation is based on.
Olivier Vallee, Managing Director of 2Heads, said: “Amanda’s experience in defining client business challenges and measurable objectives to create effective brand experiences is second to none. Her track record in winning and growing client business will be a tremendous support to our growth plans. I am really excited to have Amanda join the business to further evolve our strategic services.”
Amanda is the most recent in a series of high profile appointments at 2Heads following a period of rapid expansion driven by client wins.
Amanda Vine said: “2Heads has a very successful and strong track record for creating brand experiences. It’s an exciting time to be joining the company as they continue to grow on a global scale. I’m really looking forward to being a key part of the team.”
About 2Heads
2Heads is a brand experience agency. We fuel conversations and create meaningful experiences worldwide. We work across brand strategy and experience design, exhibits and branded environments, live events, experiential marketing campaigns and event technology. Our clients include BBC Worldwide, Playtech, Bombardier and Sony and we have offices located in the UK, USA, France, Dubai and Hong Kong. Follow @weare2heads or go to www.2heads.com.
Contact:
devonl@2heads.com
|
|
|
